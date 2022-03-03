Omar Gonzalez believes he has more championships to win with the Revolution

“I’m looking forward to having my kids on the field with the confetti; those are moments that you never forget. One of my daughters keeps asking me, ‘When am I going to get to do that?’ Because I only got to do that with my first daughter, so she keeps bugging me.”

“Not many guys have won those three trophies, and I’m very proud of that,” Gonzalez said this week. “I’m looking for more and I’m looking to win in the latter part of my career and looking to lift another trophy.

FOXBOROUGH — Omar Gonzalez is among the few players who have won the CONCACAF Champions League, Liga MX, and MLS Cup. Now he is hoping to capture a championship with the Revolution, partly to satisfy the wishes of his 5-year-old daughter, Colette.

Revolution supporters have sentiments similar to the Gonzalez children as the team prepares for its home opener against FC Dallas Saturday. The Revolution set a league record in capturing the Supporters’ Shield with a 22-5-7 mark last season but fell in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They have reached eight Eastern Conference finals but have never won the MLS Cup.

This year, coach Bruce Arena brought in three of his former players — Gonzalez, Jozy Altidore, and Sebastian Lletget — to compete in CONCACAF, MLS, and US Open Cup. All three played important roles in a 2-2 tie with the Portland Timbers in the season opener last week.

“We’re off to good start, we had the lead twice at Portland and walked away with a point,” Gonzalez said.

“Yes, we wanted to walk away with 3, but at the end, we walked away with 1 in a tough environment, tough place to play the first game of the season.

“Things are ramping up quick. We’re a great team that’s dangerous and can hurt you in so many ways. I think the best thing about this team is the guys, the locker room camaraderie. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in a locker room like this, maybe since my Galaxy days.”

Gonzalez, 33, won three MLS Cup titles under Arena with the Galaxy, then captured the Liga MX and Champions League titles with Pachuca. Arena built the Galaxy back line around Gonzalez, selecting him in the 2009 MLS draft and pairing him with current US national team coach Gregg Berhalter and A.J. DeLaGarza, currently a Revolution defender.

At 6 feet 5 inches, Gonzalez presents an imposing presence, along with adding experience and leadership to the team. He also won two Supporters’ Shields with the Galaxy and two Gold Cup titles with the US national team.

“I went into a Galaxy team that was pretty bad defensively, so they gave me a shot when I was just a rookie, and not many rookies get to a team and get to start right away,” Gonzalez said.

In Gonzalez’s first season with the Galaxy, they lost to Real Salt Lake on penalty kicks in the 2009 MLS Cup final.

“[Arena] still reminds me about the final,” Gonzalez said. “I was cramping and had to come out of the game and he never lets me live that one down.

“Bruce is very different in his approach, in how relaxed he is, and the way he lets you be an adult, a professional off the field. He demands a lot on the field in terms of your performance. And he is quick to call you out when you are not pulling your load.

“He’s a great people manager and so there’s no mistake why he’s been such a winner throughout his career. I’ve been fortunate to play for him for so long and extremely happy to be back with him now.”

Gonzalez hopes the Revolution can capitalize on home-field advantage, though he was reluctant to perform on the Gillette Stadium turf while recovering from knee surgery in 2012.

“I don’t mind the turf that much,” Gonzalez said. “It plays fast when it’s wet, the ball plays fast. It’s when the turf is drying it gets annoying and scary. But for the most part I enjoyed my time playing here at Gillette Stadium and now that I’m playing for the Revs I’m loving it, I’m looking forward to my first game.”

Arena’s all-out attacking style can leave the back line isolated at times, a change from how his teams played in the past, Gonzalez said.

“The way that we’re playing is a very aggressive style, which is part of the modern game of football,” Gonzalez said. “Back at the Galaxy, we did not play this way. We were more about blocking up a good defensive block of eight, being well-organized, and catching teams off the counter.

“Now it’s more counter, pressing, and defending higher up the field, which leaves us in the back one-v.-one, which we have to be comfortable with. Everyone here is capable of doing it, and we have the potential to be great.”

The plan is for the newcomers to become difference-makers, along with reigning league MVP Carles Gil and last season’s team scoring leaders, Adam Buksa (16 goals) and Gustavo Bou (15).

“Jozy and I were in [US national team] residency together; we’ve known each other since we were 16,” Gonzalez said. “Jozy is such a threat. His positioning is great, technical ability is outstanding, not to mention his physical side.

“We all [Altidore, Gonzalez, Lletget] have a lot of experiences all over the world, experience in big tournaments, big games. So we’re only adding to the team, we’re maxing out. With the guys they already have here and with the new additions, things are looking up.”