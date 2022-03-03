As pandemic eases, NFL and NFLPA suspend their joint COVID protocols

Daily testing will cease, and the testing trailers in the parking lots are coming down. Masks are no longer required in club facilities. Kinexon contact tracing devices don’t have to be worn. Capacity limits in weight rooms, meeting rooms, and cafeterias have been lifted. And signage concerning physical distancing and mask wearing can come down.

In a memo to teams Thursday, the NFL and the NFL Players Association announced that they have agreed to “suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately.”

With the latest COVID wave receding, the NFL has decided it is time to get back to normal after two years of operating amid a pandemic.

However, the memo reminded teams that they must still be in compliance with all local laws.

“We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches and staff, as we have throughout the pandemic,” stated the memo. “Should there be a reason to reimpose aspects of the Protocols or to take other measures, we will work closely with clubs, the NFLPA and our respective experts, and local, state and federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFL community.”

During the pandemic, the NFL completed two full seasons with relatively minimal disruption and no games missed thanks to its protocols. But the protocols required teams to upend the way they do business. Zoom replaced in-person meetings. Off-field bonding activities were barred. Players had to miss games even if they weren’t sick. The 49ers spent the final month of the 2020 season living in a hotel outside of Phoenix.

There will still be traces of the pandemic in NFL facilities. The memo stated that all individuals must promptly report any symptoms to the team medical staff, and must receive a negative test result prior to entering the facility. And anyone who tests positive still has to isolate for five days.

The memo did not state whether the amended roster rules that were adopted for the last two seasons will continue. In order to have enough healthy players for games, the NFL expanded practice squads from 10 to 16 players, and gave teams unprecedented flexibility to call up players for games and send them back down.

The NFL and the NFLPA will have to negotiate which rules they want to adopt for 2022.

See the full memo here:

