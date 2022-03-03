Paralympics athletes force reversal, Russia and Belaruse now banned

Athletes around the world cheered when leaders of the Paralympics booted Russia from the Games. The move, in many eyes, marked the high point of a growing movement by the people who actually deliver the show to find a greater voice in the Olympic world. The tipping point to the rapid turn of events Thursday was “a very, very volatile environment” in the athletes village in Beijing at the Paralympics, according to the head of that organization. The International Paralympic Committee was faced with the very real possibility that athletes might simply pick up and go home before their Games start Friday. To prevent that, it made an abrupt about-face and chose to ban the Russian and Belarusian Paralympic teams that, previously, were being allowed to compete under a neutral flag.

Advertisement

COLLEGES

Rick Pitino denies interest in Maryland job

Rick Pitino said he loves coaching at Iona and is committed to his players amid speculation he could be a candidate for the Maryland job. Pitino, who won national titles coaching Kentucky and Louisville, is in his second season at Iona. The Gaels (24-5) had a game at Manhattan. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon stepped down in early December, and assistant Danny Manning took over the program as interim coach.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Tina Thompson fired by Virginia

Virginia dismissed women’s basketball coach Tina Thompson after four seasons, Athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement. It came one day after the 14th-seeded Cavaliers were eliminated 61-53 by Wake Forest in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. The Cavaliers were 5-22 this season and 30-63 in four years under Thompson, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and four-time WNBA champion.

HOCKEY

3 Northeastern women finalists for top player award

Northeastern senior women’s hockey players Aerin Frankel (goaltender), Alina Mueller (forward), and Skylar Fontaine (defender) were three of the 10 finalists the USA Hockey Foundation announced for the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award. The award, which began 25 years years, ago, is presented annually to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey. Frankel was the recipient of the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award last year.

Advertisement

BASKETBALL

Bradley Beal leaning toward sticking with Wizards

With his left arm in a cast, Bradley Beal sat in the Washington Wizards’ practice facility and shed light on the franchise’s most important question. Beal said he is leaning toward re-signing with the Wizards this offseason, a move that would lock in Washington’s cornerstone player and provide the organization the most stability it’s had since trading John Wall 15 months ago. The three-time All-Star is eligible to sign a five-year deal worth roughly $245 million this summer if he declines his 2022-23 player option and enters free agency.

TENNIS

New vaccine rules could allow Novak Djokovic to play in French Open

France is easing its vaccination rules later this month, which could pave the way for Novak Djokovic to compete at this year’s French Open. French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that people will no longer have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to access venues such as sports stadiums and restaurants from March 14. That means Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, could be allowed to compete at Roland Garros in May unless the restrictions are tightened again. Djokovic was deported from Australia in January after a legal battle over whether he should be allowed to enter the country, forcing him to miss the Australian Open. He told the BBC last month that he was willing to miss upcoming Grand Slam tournaments as well if they required him to get vaccinated. Djokovic has won the French Open twice and has a total of 20 major titles, one short of the record held by Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard won the Australian Open. The new French rules could also allow Djokovic to play in the Monte Carlo Masters clay-court tournament in April.

Advertisement

Ashleigh Barty withdraws from Indian Wells

Ashleigh Barty, the world’s top-ranked female tennis player, pulled out of Indian Wells and the Miami Open citing a need for ongoing recovery after winning the Australian Open. Indian Wells begins next week, and had she played it would have been Barty’s first appearance there since 2019. The Miami Open, where Barty is the two-time defending champion, begins March 21. Barty’s withdrawal means that Indian Wells will be without both players who made the women’s final at the season’s first Grand Slam event. Danielle Collins, the top-ranked American in the women’s rankings at No. 11 worldwide, also cited ongoing injuries in her decision to not play there.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy off to strong Bay Hill start

Rory McIlroy opened with a 7-under 65 and had reason to expect a score like this at Bay Hill, not so much because of the course but rather the day of the week. Good starts have not been a problem for McIlroy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational the last two years. Now it’s about keeping them going to the finish line. With three birdies and a 40-foot eagle on the par 5s, McIlroy had his lowest start at Bay Hill and a two-shot lead over Billy Horschel, Beau Hossler, and J.J. Spaun ... Patty Tavatanakit shot a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship, which includes nine of the top 10 female golfers. Danielle Kang was tied for the lead before bogeying her final hole. She was tied for second with Inbee Park and A Lim Kim Chase Seiffert started fast and closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and a share of the Puerto Rico Open lead with Michael Kim.

Advertisement







