Patriots enter free agency and draft with questions about their offensive line

It took some time for that to happen. With starting right tackle Trent Brown out with a calf injury, pass protection continued to be an issue throughout the early weeks of the season. Quarterback Mac Jones was consistently under pressure, getting hit at a concerning rate.

“We need to do a better job of it,” Bricillo said in late September.

INDIANAPOLIS — After New England’s first two games last season, Patriots offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo said he was “disturbed” by the performance of his position group.

Headed into Week 7, Jones had been knocked down 41 times — the fourth-highest among quarterbacks. The Patriots also had the seventh-most negative plays and penalties in the NFL. At that point, New England had used 10 different starters on the offensive line — the most in the league.

But the Patriots managed to turn things around, in part thanks to Brown’s return in Week 10. Other major contributors included Ted Karras, who went from being a depth piece to starting left guard, center David Andrews, who missed just 15 offensive snaps all season; and right guard Shaq Mason, who rounded out the team’s strong interior.

A stout line is critical to New England’s offense moving forward, both in order to develop Jones and to unlock the effective run game.

So, where do things stand now?

Bricillo is no longer on staff. He was one of three assistant coaches poached by former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, now head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots have not officially hired a replacement.

As for the players, Andrews, a team captain, is under contract through 2024. Mason and backup left guard Michael Onwenu are through 2023.

Karras is set to become an unrestricted free agent, though he is a desirable candidate to return. Karras, who turns 29 later this month, signed a one-year, $3 million contract last offseason and should be affordable this year, too. But even if his market has drastically changed, New England’s interior should be in good shape.

Where things are a bit more uncertain are the tackle spots.

Brown, who turns 29 in April, is set to become an unrestricted free agent. When Brown was available this past season, he provided exactly what you would expect from a 6-foot-8, 380-pound lineman. The problem is, however, Brown was not always available. He only played in nine games last season. In 2020, he played in just five. In 2019, he played in 11.

Multiple players and coaches have harped on the importance of continuity on the offensive line. Brown is obviously a force when healthy. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just one sack and nine pressures. He and Mason also proved to be a dominant pair. Against Atlanta in Week 11, 104 of New England’s 134 rushing yards came on the right side.

But how much can the Patriots rely on Brown’s availability? And at what price would they be willing to bring him back?

Initial free agency projections have Brown’s potential deal at two years, $20 million. The Patriots will likely have competing suitors, such as the Cincinnati Bengals, ready to spend big bucks. Brown seemed pleased about the opportunity to return to New England. Would he consider taking a hometown discount to stay? Especially since he already inked a monster four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders in 2019? If not, perhaps the Patriots will pursue a cheaper option.

Replacing Brown was not an easy task last season, but the Patriots do have some in-house options. Justin Herron and Yasir Durant both took snaps at right tackle to varying degrees of success, and both are under contract for the upcoming season. If the Patriots lose Brown but retain Karras, they could also move Onwenu to right tackle, where he often played during the 2020 season.

On the left side, the Patriots are currently stuck with 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn for one more year. Last May, the team exercised Wynn’s fifth-year option, worth $10 million — a big number given his disappointing showing this past season.

Wynn, who struggled to stay on the field because of injuries through his first three seasons, played a career-high 16 games last year. The results didn’t follow suit. Wynn was culpable on six of Jones’s 28 sacks. He was also flagged for a team-high nine penalties (one was declined) for a loss of 65 yards, along with five offensive holdings, three false starts, and one illegal use of hands.

The Patriots already committed to Wynn for the upcoming season, but they could consider drafting his replacement for beyond 2022. There are 15-20 tackle prospects expected to go on Day 1 or Day 2 this year. New England selected William Sherman out of Colorado in the sixth round last year and Yodny Cajuste out of West Virginia in the third round in 2019, though neither have earned significant playing time.

Final thoughts: Losing both Karras and Brown would be the worst-case scenario, but if the Patriots can retain at least one, then the offensive line should be in solid shape. Drafting a tackle still makes sense, but that need becomes more urgent in 2023. Linebacker, cornerback, and wide receiver are probably more pressing voids at the moment.

