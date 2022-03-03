Red-hot Brockton boys’ basketball edges seventh-seeded Lexington

After starting the season 1-5, the Boxers won seven of their last nine games to qualify for the Division 1 statewide tournament, and kept the run going Thursday night by scoring a 59-58 win at seventh-seeded Lexington in a first-round showdown.

The Brockton boys’ basketball team is peaking at the right time.

“We had a few bumps in the road early, with COVID, and really, with a tough schedule. But I’m thankful for that schedule because there’s nothing these guys haven’t seen now. Once we started to put one or two wins together, that belief started, and that’s everything for an athlete.”

Brockton (13-9) awaits the winner of Friday’s matchup between Needham and Methuen in the Round of 16 (TBA).

The visiting Boxers took a 27-21 lead into halftime by dominating the glass and holding Middlesex League MVP C.J. Cox to 4 points over the first two quarters.

Late in the third quarter, Cox (19 points) started to get going and senior captain Kailen Larkin (16 points) gave the Minutemen (17-3) their first lead since the opening minutes at 37-36.

The teams traded blows and the lead changed hands eight times over the next six minutes, but the No. 26 Boxers were able to pull ahead thanks to big buckets from sophomores Cam Monteiro (18 points) and Nathan Rateau (9 points).

Junior Dominick Hopkins (6 points, 7 rebounds) and senior Niko Lutz (14 points, 13 rebounds) were immense on the glass, as Brockton earned a 37-17 rebounding advantage over 32 minutes.

“Between Dominick Hopkins and Niko Lutz, they controlled the ball,” said DeBarros. “Hopkins was our unsung hero tonight, him and Nate [Rateau], who is only a sophomore, they did a fantastic job of playing big and not worrying about the lights.”

A floater from Monteiro gave Brockton a 59-53 lead with a minute to play, then Larkin responded with a banked 3-pointer and Cox eventually scored with 5.8 seconds remaining to make it a 1-point game.

After Dajon Burton (12 points) missed a pair of free throws, Cox got one last look from just over halfcourt, but it fell short as time expired.

“The biggest thing is trusting each other,” said DeBarros. “Today, what we really did a good job of is not getting on an emotional rollercoaster.”

“All we’ve been talking to these guys about is believing in each other. That and playing for the city of Brockton. I tell them, ‘Hey you play for the name on the front of the jersey.’ Because I’m Brockton-bred. I bleed red and black. So I would want for nothing more for these guys to continue to win, and to play for the city of Brockton.”