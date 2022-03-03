Shriners Football Classic will make a triumphant return on June 17

After being held ceremoniously the past two years because of the pandemic, the Shriners Football Classic will return on June 17, with the North and South All-Star teams facing off at Bentley University in the 44th installment of the event.

The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association helped select 102 seniors from Eastern Mass. to field the rosters, and is working on selecting the coaches who will fill out the staff for each side of the game.

All proceeds will go to the Aleppo Shriners Children’s Transportation Fund, which is primarily used to help fund flight costs to Boston for children that are in need of immediate emergency care after sustaining significant burns.