Shriners Football Classic will make a triumphant return on June 17

After being held ceremoniously the past two years because of the pandemic, the Shriners Football Classic will return on June 17, with the North and South All-Star teams facing off at Bentley University in the 44th installment of the event.
The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association helped select 102 seniors from Eastern Mass. to field the rosters, and is working on selecting the coaches who will fill out the staff for each side of the game.
All proceeds will go to the Aleppo Shriners Children’s Transportation Fund, which is primarily used to help fund flight costs to Boston for children that are in need of immediate emergency care after sustaining significant burns.
In the spring of 2020 and 2021, players were selected to the roster for the Shriners Classic, and received jerseys for their achievement, but event chairman Dennis Reebel said excitement is at an all-time high as players, coaches, and fans prepare for the return of game action.
“We’ve missed the last two years and we’re looking forward to getting back to it,” said Reebel. “I believe the players have a lot of enthusiasm to play the game. The hospitals keep on running and we’re ready to keep on playing.”
The rosters are listed below:
South All-Stars
RB/LB Jake Adelmann (Natick)
OL/DL Jack Appelbaum (Medway)
OL Brett Armstrong (Rockland)
QB Jared Arone (Franklin)
OL/DL J.D. Artz (Norton)
OL Brandon Baker (North Quincy)
RB/LB Tyler Bannon (North Attleborough)
OL/DL Aaron Becker (Natick)
WR/DB Johnny Bennett (Dover-Sherborn)
RB/DB Justin Bloise (Nantucket)
RB/DB Crawford Cantave (King Philip)
TE/DL Ryan Carroll (Silver Lake)
ATH P.J. Celestino (Rockland)
LB Cadence Chase (Fairhaven)
RB/LB Malcolm X Chrispin (Latin Academy)
OL Mark DeGirolamo (Mansfield)
ATH Tyler DeMattio (North Attleborough)
LB Michael Donahue (Cohasset)
LB Drew Donovan (Abington)
OL/DL Dylan Drozek (Ashland)
OL Edward Ellis Jr. (Catholic Memorial)
TE/DE T.J. Farrell (Walpole)
OL/DL Jay Fox (Cohasset)
RB Dylan Gordon (Foxborough)
ATH Jathan Greene (Brighton)
RB Mack Gulla (Franklin)
OL/DL Hunter Hastings (King Philip)
OL/DL Kaleb Hatt (Martha’s Vineyard)
RB Eugene Jordan (Barnstable)
WR Shane Kindred (Franklin)
RB/LB Amari Marsman (Milton)
OL Zack McBrine (Cardinal Spellman)
LB Shea McClellan (Abington)
TE/LB Caleb Newman (Dighton-Rehoboth)
OL Patrick O’Neill (Barnstable)
DL Daniel Pedronio (East Boston)
LB Caleb Procaccini (Apponequet)
OL Carter Reynolds (Plymouth South)
WR/DB Trent Santos (Taunton)
OL Michael Sheskey (Scituate)
OL/DL Jacob Snoeyink (Natick)
WR/DB Lucas Suazo Rodrigues (Latin Academy)
RB Keegan Sullivan (Scituate)
RB Anthony Tripolone (Norton)
WR/DB Rashaad Way (Foxborough)
OL/DL Jared Vacher (North Attleborough)
QB Chase Vaughan (Milton)
OL Braeden Veno (Mansfield)
OL/DL Logan Verhaegen (Middleborough)
North All-Stars
OL/DL Sharieff Andrews (Malden Catholic)
ATH Xaviah Bascon (Swampscott)
DL Jayden Biggi (Everett)
RB JC Clerveaux (Everett)
OL Jake Chirichiello (Wilmington)
K Liam Connor (Middlesex)
OL David Cooperstien (North Andover)
OL Jacob Cuddire (St. John’s Prep)
RB/LB Chris Domoracki (Hamilton-Wenham)
RB Steve Donnelly (Northeast)
OL/DL Nick Entner (Andover)
WR/DB Gavin Erickson (Wilmington)
QB/DB Danny Fleming (Tewksbury)
RB/LB Shea Fogarty (Melrose)
OL/DL Peter Gardikas (Peabody)
TE Christopher Gill (Malden Catholic)
WR Adam Goodfellow (Wayland)
OL Oliver Hanson (Masconomet)
LB Michael Hennessey (Chelmsford)
RB/DB Jordan Irvine (Beverly)
DL Peter Jurovich (Winthrop)
OL/DL Kevin Kazadi (Woburn)
OL/DL Cole Kimtis (Tewksbury)
WR Alvin Legros (Medford)
WR/DB Jack Lucido (Georgetown)
DL Kevin Ma (Middlesex)
OL John McDonough (Northeast)
OL/DL Joey Mignone (Swampscott)
LB Marcello Misuraca (Wilmington)
DB Matt Mitchell (St. John’s Prep)
RB Aaron Morris (Lowell)
QB/DB Jake Morrison (Bedford)
WR Charlie Naylor (Bedford)
OL Michael O’Brien (Lynnfield)
OL Thomas O’Brien (Reading)
QB Jack O’Connell (North Andover)
OL/DL Colin Owens (Watertown)
LB George Percy (Marblehead)
LB Mike Perez (Peabody)
K Shaan Rana (Billerica)
OL Jake Richards (Whittier)
OL Mike Rickard (Methuen)
RB/LB Spencer Riley (Lynnfield)
ATH Jason Romans (Bishop Fenwick)
OL/DL Peter Sleeper (Middlesex)
WR Jason Silverio (Methuen)
ATH Lucas Stallard (Newburyport)
OL/DL Cole Stickel (Westford)
OL Davenche Sydney (Tewksbury)
WR/LB Travis VanDinter (Lowell)
LB Kolten Williams (Central Catholic)
QB/DB Steven Woods (Bishop Fenwick)