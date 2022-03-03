Watch: Aaron Nesmith suffers ankle injury against Grizzlies as Celtics wing depth takes another hit

On the play, both Nesmith and Robert Williams went up to contest a shot by Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, who fell to the floor. Nesmith came down awkwardly, and his ankle bent in an ugly direction when he landed on Bane.

The Celtics ruled Nesmith out for the rest of the game.

Celtics wing Aaron Nesmith suffered an ankle sprain on Thursday in the first quarter of Boston’s game against the Grizzlies.

Here’s a look at what happened:

Nesmith started just his second game this season in place of Jaylen Brown, who sprained his ankle against the Hawks Tuesday. Celtics coach Ime Udoka doesn’t expect Brown will miss much time, but it’s unclear whether he will be ready to go before Sunday’s game against the Nets.

“Still swollen and some pain there and be evaluated day to day,” Udoka said regarding Brown’s injury on Thursday. “Don’t know much more than that other than they’ll take a look everyday and hopefully it ends up being a pain tolerance thing. Hope to have him this weekend but you never know how he responds to treatment.”

The Celtics subbed in Derrick White for Nesmith. Boston signed two-way player Sam Hauser to a guaranteed contract shortly after the trade deadline, but they are shorthanded at the wing.

Nesmith is averaging 10.6 minutes and 3.4 points per game this season.