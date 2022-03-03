Watch: Memphis’ Ja Morant delivers an eye-popping dunk in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Celtics

Ja Morant electrified the TD Garden crowd late in the first half of Thursday’s Grizzlies-Celtics game with a thunderous alley-oop dunk.

On a fast break late in the second quarter and Boston holding a 45-40 lead, Morant and Kyle Anderson combined on a steal against Marcus Smart. Anderson then floated one toward the rim for Morant, and the young star threw it down with his left hand, drawing an appreciative roar from the Boston crowd, as well as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck.