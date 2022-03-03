Much at stake this weekend for Hockey East men

Ten of the 11 teams will be in action this weekend, with Providence (21-13-2) concluding its schedule last weekend and playing an exhibition game against the US National Team Development Program U18s on Friday. The Friars are in a three-way tie with Boston University and Connecticut for fifth, and will likely host a first-round game next Wednesday.

The top five teams will get a first-round bye, with the top four hosting the quarterfinals.

There will be plenty on the line in the final weekend of the regular season for Hockey East. And with just three points separating teams two through seven, there will also be plenty of scoreboard watching as well.

Hockey East conference standings Three points are awarded for each conference game: A team receives three for a regulation win, two for an overtime win or shootout “win,” one for an overtime loss or shootout “loss,” and 0 for a regulation loss. If overtime ends without a goal scored, a game is considered a “tie.” Shootouts are used only to determine points in league standings. The OW-OL-SW records are accounted for in a team’s W-L-T record. Team Games Points Wins Losses Ties OT wins OT losses SO wins UMass 22 46 14 6 2 2 3 1 Northeastern 22 41 13 8 1 1 1 1 Merrimack 22 41 13 9 0 1 3 0 UMass Lowell 22 40 13 8 1 1 0 1 UConn 22 38 13 9 0 2 1 0 Boston University 22 38 12 7 3 3 2 0 Providence 24 38 12 11 1 1 1 1 Boston College 22 26 7 12 3 0 1 1 New Hampshire 22 25 8 13 1 2 2 0 Vermont 22 17 5 15 2 3 1 2 Maine 22 16 4 16 2 2 3 1 SOURCE : Hockey East

One team that probably will not be concerned with how the rest of the league is faring is first-place UMass (19-10-2). The Minutemen have already clinched a first-round bye and home-ice for the quarterfinals. They need just two points from this weekend’s series with Boston College to clinch the regular season title.

“It’s a good place to be in, but it doesn’t guarantee us anything,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel. “I think Boston College is starting to play some really good hockey. They’ve got their players back from the Olympics, so we’re going to have our hands full. It’s great that we control our own destiny, but we’re going to have to work really hard.”

Senior Bobby Trivigno was named Hockey East player of the month after registering four goals and 13 assists in eight games in February, while freshman Ryan Ufko took rookie of the month honors. His 10 points and three power-play goals tied for the national lead among all freshmen.

For the Eagles (12-17-5), the series is about more than just playing spoiler. Friday night’s game will be senior night at Conte Forum, and a strong finish could allow them to hold on to home ice for its first-round game with New Hampshire. After going winless in January, BC ended February by splitting its last two series with Northeastern and BU.

Jack McBain returned to the lineup for the first time since December last weekend and had three goals in two games against the Terriers. The senior forward missed all of January with an injury, then played for Team Canada in the Beijing Olympics.

“He’s one of our best players,” said senior captain Marc McLaughlin. “He competes and brings so much to the game. Missing him was definitely tough.

“We’re ready to roll now. We have everyone back and for the most part healthy, so we’re excited to make a push here.”

Pivotal series set

Northeastern (22-11-1) had an opportunity to clinch a bye and home ice in the quarterfinals after sweeping UConn last weekend, but lost 1-0 on the road at Vermont Tuesday night. Instead of pulling within two points of UMass, the Huskies remain five points back and tied with Merrimack (18-12-1) for second place in Hockey East. The two will face off in a home-and-home series beginning Friday night at Matthews Arena.

The Warriors have won 11 of their last 13 games and used a little creativity on a power play goal against UNH last week. In what has been dubbed the “fake Michigan”, Liam Walsh set up behind the Wildcats net and acted as if he was going to pick the puck up on his stick and attempt a lacrosse-style goal. Instead, he left the puck on the ice for Ben Brar, who swooped in and wrapped it around the other side for the goal.

“Right now, we’re finding ways to win, with different guys contributing, and that’s been really important to us,” said Merrimack head coach Scott Borek, who credited assistant coach Josh Ciocco for coming up with the play.

“We’ve practiced it. If I knew we were running it, I might have questioned it,” said Borek, “But once it went in, I said ‘Great play. Great play.’”

Looking to get back on track

BU (18-11-3) will look to bounce back after having its eight-game winning streak snapped at BC when it hits the road for a pair of games at Maine (6-20-4). A pair of Terriers were honored for their play in February, with junior Domenick Fensore earning Hockey East defender of the month after compiling 10 assists and 11 blocked shots in six games, while sophomore Vinny Duplessis was named goaltender of the month, going 5-0 with a 1.40 goals against average and a .945 save percentage. The Terriers could finish anywhere from second through seventh

“It’s pretty wild,” said BU coach Albie O’Connell. “Playing in the last weekend, it’s an exciting chance to create some momentum.”

UMass Lowell (18-9-3), just one point behind Northeastern and Merrimack, closes out its season with a home-and-home with UNH (14-16-1). The Wildcats won at home, 3-0, on Feb. 13, and have won three straight against UMass Lowell … UConn (17-14-0) hosts Vermont (7-23-2) for a pair of games for the first time in more than two years. The Huskies 13 wins are their highest conference total since joining the league in 2014-15 … Harvard finished the regular season at 17-9-3 and earned a first round bye in the ECAC playoffs. The Crimson will host a quarterfinal series next weekend.

