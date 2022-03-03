With a pair of goals, James Marshall paces BC High to a Division 1 hockey win over Milton

“I’m happy we won, I’m happy of our effort,” Flaherty said. “But I’m proud to be from Milton, based on that team and their performance.”

But when push came to shove, he was happy he had Dorchester’s Jackie Murphy and Weymouth’s James Marshall on his side. Marshall scored a pair of first-period goals and Murphy tapped home the game-winner with 4:48 to play to give the No. 13 Eagles a 3-2 victory over No. 20 Milton.

For BC High coach John Flaherty, a Milton resident, Thursday night’s Division 1 first-round game against his hometown team at UMass Boston’s Clark Athletic Center was “bittersweet.”

Advertisement

As the minutes ticked down in regulation, Murphy camped in front of Milton goalie Ryan Dexter and batted home a feed from senior Brendan Burke, sealing the win for the Eagles (8-12-1) and a trip to the Round of 16 against either No. 4 Catholic Memorial or No. 29 Arlington Catholic.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Ryan Dexter was stopping everything we threw at him,” Flaherty said. “We knew it was going to take something, a bang-bang play in front of the net. And Jackie Murphy does what he does best, drives the cage and gets into that area.”

In a bit of a ceremonial nod to his hometown, Flaherty started an all-Milton first line featuring his son Ryan, a junior captain, centering sophomore Owen Welch and senior Ricky Robinson.

But it was the visiting Wildcats who got on the board first as junior Owen McHugh curled into the left circle and flipped a backhander that seemed to have caught both the Eagles’ defense and goalie Jack Burke off guard, slowly sliding into a vacant right side of the net just 3:45 into the game.

That is when Marshall, reunited on the top line with Flaherty and senior captain Aidan McDonnell after the opening minutes, briefly took over the game. The sophomore skated into the zone and put a little fake on a defender before wristing a shot past Dexter at 10:38.

Advertisement

Just 2:39 later, Marshall was at it again, this time circling the zone with the puck and down the right side of the slot before flipping a backhander over Dexter’s blocker and into the top left corner.

“He was possessed today. Marshall brought his game today,” Flaherty said.

Just when it looked as if the Eagles would get into the locker room with the lead, Milton struck again as senior defenseman Joe Pender blasted one home from the left hash mark with just 21 seconds left in the period.

The physical, intense game stayed that way through the second period and well into the third before Murphy found the net for the game-winner.

Division 1 State

Winchester 2, Central Catholic 1 — No. 16 Winchester scored twice in the first period and rode a 25-save performance from sophomore Max Lowenberg to slip by No. 17 Central Catholic in a first-round game at O’Brien Arena.

Winchester (11-8-3) will faced top seed St. John’s Prep in the round of 16. Central finishes 10-9-4.

“Just a great high school hockey game,” Winchester coach Gino Khachadourian said. “The first or second period Max made a couple glove saves from the slot, had a big save at the end, he’s definitely come along and his confidence is through the roof right now.”

Advertisement

Shane Napolitano put Winchester up 1-0 with 8:55 left in the first and a power play goal from Max Tong made it 2-0. CC got on the board with 7:39 in the second on a goal from Andrew Duval. From there it was a duel between Michael Brothers (22 saves) and Lowenberg.

Division 2 State

North Attleborough 3, Newton South 1 — When the Red Rocketeers got the puck in the defensive zone zone in a 1-1 game, Mark Ayvazyan knew exactly what to do. He collected a pass off glass from senior forward Nick Longa and scored the go-ahead goal with a forehand-to-backhand move with 1:18 left, lifting No. 25 North Attleborough (10-10-1) to the first-round win at John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown.

An empty netter from senior captain Nikolas Kojoian locked up the win over the No. 8 Lions (12-7-2).

“I was envisioning it before it happened,” Ayvazyan said. “I knew I had the skill to do it, I just trusted myself in doing it. It was just electric,” he added. “It was unbelievable.”

Longa’s shorthanded goal 21 seconds into a power play gave NA the lead early in the second period; he launched the puck off the left post on a solo breakaway. South tied the game early in the third, with Ryan Quirk scoring on the power play.

“I saw the puck go up to the D-man, he fumbled it, so I went in there, took it,” he said. “I didn’t really have a shot when I took it but I took it. I didn’t know when it went in.”

Advertisement

Sophomore Kyle Gruber (32 saves) was stellar. “Kyle [Gruber] is an outstanding goalie,” coach Kyle Heagney said. “He tracks the puck well, he squares up well, he has great control, he’s fundamentally sound.

“We feel that if we play our system, play it well, and execute it with a lot of energy, that we can beat any challenger,” Heagney added. “They can call us an underdog if they’d like but we don’t feel that way.”

Gloucester 8, Haverhill 1 — Sophomore Emerson Marshall and senior Jack Costanzo each netted hat trick as the No. 2 seed Fishermen (17-4) rolled in a first-round game at Dorothy Talbot Rink. Brett Cunningham and Dan O’Leary added goals for Gloucester, which will host Northeastern Conference rival Marblehead on Monday.

Walpole 9, Mansfield 4 — Jason Finkelstein (4 goals, 1 assist) and Griffin Curran (2 goals, 1 assist) led the scoring outburst for the No. 6 Timberwolves (12-7-2) in the first-round win at Rodman Arena.

Division 4 State

Assabet 6, Saugus 5 — Nolan Tomczyk (3 goals) netted the winner in double overtime to lift the No. 9 seeded Aztecs (13-5) to the first-round win at Navin Rink. “I’ve done this for a really long time, and this was one of the most exciting games I’ve been a part of as a high school coach,” Assebet coach Dave Quinn said.

Stoneham 5, Littleton/Bromfield 0 — Danny Storella scored a pair of goals and the No. 3 Spartans (13-8) picked up the first-round victory at Stoneham Arena. Kolby Horgan, Jack Heneghan and Ryan McGuinness also scored for Stoneham, which overcame a 55-save effort by Aiden Leduc for the No. 30 Tigers. Aiden Goulding earned the shutout.

Advertisement

Kevin Stone reported from Woburn and AJ Traub from Watertown.





























Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.