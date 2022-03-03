What we know about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Here’s what we know about the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

The episode has sparked a fire and spread fears globally of a potential radiation leak from the damage caused to the power station, with some recalling the 1986 Chernobyl disaster that is considered to be the worst nuclear accident in history.

In the latest development on Russia’s intensifying attacks on Ukraine, forces pressed on with their invasion by shelling Europe’s largest nuclear plant in a vital energy-producing city late Thursday.

Where is it and why is it important?

The nuclear plant is located in the city of Enerhodar and can be found on the banks of the Dnieper River in Ukraine. It is the largest plant on the continent and is “the capital of the energy workers of Ukraine,” Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, told The Washington Post.

The plant accounts for about one-quarter of the country’s power generation, The Associated Press reported. Analysts told the AP that because it is a different reactor than the type used at Chernobyl, there should be a minimal risk if the containment vessel is not damaged and outside power can be restored. The Chernobyl site in Ukraine was taken over by Russian forces early on the invasion, which has now been ongoing for over a week.

Still, Rafael Mariano Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the Post on Wednesday that the conflict’s potential to threaten the security of the four operating nuclear power plants and other facilities in Ukraine should not be underestimated.

“The safety and security of nuclear facilities, and nuclear and other radioactive material, in Ukraine must under no circumstances be endangered,” Grossi told the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors.

The member states of the IAEA unanimously agreed years ago that attacking a nuclear power plant “constitutes a violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter, international law and the Statute of the Agency,” Matthew Bunn, the James R. Schlesinger Professor of the Practice of Energy, National Security, and Foreign Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, tweeted Thursday.

Bunn warned of the grave risks that could result from the attack on the plant in a lengthy thread.





What do we know about the damage so far?

The fire reportedly broke out in a training building outside the power plant amidst intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Ukraine’s state emergency service said Thursday night.

A spokesman for the nuclear plant told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the facility and had set fire to one of its six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said. The spokesman added that firefighters are unable to get near the flames because they are being shot at.

The American Nuclear Society condemned the shelling but said that the latest radiation levels remained within natural background levels.

“The real threat to Ukrainian lives continues to be the violent invasion and bombing of their country,” the group said in a statement.

The IAEA said on Twitter that it is in contact with authorities in Ukraine and appealed for the use of force to come to a halt and stressed the severe danger if reactors are hit. A regulator told the IAEA that there has been no change reported in radiation levels thus far and that “essential” equipment has not been affected.

What has been the response from leaders in Ukraine and elsewhere?

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pleaded with Russians to stop the assault, tweeting that if it blows up, “it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl.”

“Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!” Kuleba wrote.

Ukrainian President Zelensky uploaded a video to Twitter from an undisclosed location and called the attack unprecedented. He pleaded for an end to the fighting and said the consequences could be catastrophic. Zelensky said he had spoken with global leaders about the attack, according to a translator.

“Ukraine has 15 power units. If there is an explosion, it will be the end of everything. End of Europe. Evacuation of Europe. Only immediate action by Europe can stop the Russian troops,” he said.

President Biden spoke with Zelensky to receive an update on the fire, the White House said in a statement. He joined Zelensky in “urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.”

The statement said that Biden also spoke with various energy and nuclear officials to “receive an update on the situation at the plant” and that he would continue to be briefed regularly. The US Department of Energy also activated its nuclear incident response team as a precaution.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm tweeted that she had spoken with Ukraine’s energy minister about the situation at the plant. She expressed confidence in the plant’s current state, but called Russian military operations there “reckless.”

“The plant’s reactors are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down,” she wrote.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.