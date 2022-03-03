Which businesses have pulled out of Russia?

In the past eight days, severe sanctions against Russia have frozen hundreds of billions of dollars of assets, hurt Russian banks, and made foreign investment nearly impossible. The value of the ruble has plunged to a record low.
Now, US and European companies are pulling out of Russia, too, condemning its invasion of Ukraine.
Here’s most of the major businesses that have severed business ties so far:
Energy
- BP announced plans to exit its 20 percent stake in Rosneft, the Russian oil giant.
- Shell will exit its joint venture with Russia’s Gazprom and end financing of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
- ExxonMobil will exit oil and gas operations in Russia, valued at roughly $4 billion.
Automakers
- Swedish automaker Volvo Cars suspended car shipments to Russia “until further notice.”
- General Motors will suspend exporting vehicles to Russia, though it only sells about 3,000 cars a year in the country.
- Ford has suspended operations in Russia. The Ford Fund also donated $100,000 to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund.
- BMW will stop exports of vehicles to Russia and cease its vehicle assembly with a partner in Kaliningrad.
Technology
- Dell has suspended product sales.
- Apple paused product sales and limited Apple Pay Russia, disabled Apple Maps in Ukraine, and removed Russian state media outlets from its App Store.
- DirecTV will drop the Kremlin-backed channel, RT, from its pay-TV packages. Streaming distributor Roku also removed RT from its channel store.
Retail
- Framingham retail giant TJX Cos. will sell off its stake in Familia, the chain of 400-plus apparel and home fashion stores in Russia.
- Harley-Davidson has suspended shipments to Russia.
- Adidas suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Union.
- Nike stopped taking online orders on its Russian website because it can’t guarantee delivery.
- H&M will temporarily pause all sales in Russia.
- Canada Goose suspended all wholesale and e-commerce sales to Russia. It also over $100,000 to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Travel
- Boeing has suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed its office in Kyiv.
- Boston-based General Electric has temporarily paused support of airlines in Russia to comply with sanctions.
- Online travel-booking company Expedia ceased the sale of travel into and out of Russia.
Miscellaneous
- Shipping companies like UPS, FedEx and Maersk are no longer servicing Russia. (Maersk said it will continue to ship “foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies.”)
- Walt Disney, Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount and Universal are pausing film debuts in Russia.
