Newton’s Karpovsky cast in Peacock miniseries ‘Angelyne’

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated March 4, 2022, 49 minutes ago
Alex Karpovsky, with Lena Dunham in the HBO series "Girls," will appear in Peacock's "Angelyne."JOJO WHILDEN

And what of Alex Karpovsky, the actor-writer-director who grew up in Newton and starred with Lena Dunham in “Tiny Furniture” and “Girls”? He is in an upcoming miniseries about the life of L.A. billboard icon Angelyne, who created a brand of personality in the 1980s, long before the Kardashians.

Called “Angelyne” and due on Peacock, the show features Emmy Rossum — in a big blonde wig and a prosthetic cleavage — as the titular figure. It’s based on a 2017 story in the Hollywood Reporter that uncovered the truth about Angelyne’s mysterious background.

Also in the cast: Martin Freeman, Hamish Linklater, Charlie Rowe, Lukas Gage, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, and David Krumholtz. Rossum is executive producing, along with her husband, Sam Esmail.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

