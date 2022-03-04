Another downtown office tower could soon fill up

InterSystems is in discussions to lease 400,000 square feet on the upper floors of One Congress, a 1 million-square-foot office tower that will also house State Street Corp. and offices of law firm K&L Gates LLP when construction wraps up in 2023.

Medical software company InterSystems Corp. is in talks to expand from its Cambridge headquarters to Boston’s One Congress tower, a glassy 43-story office building now under construction atop the Government Center Garage downtown, according to multiple real-estate industry sources.

A large-but-low-profile company in Kendall Square appears poised to take over nearly half of one of the biggest new office towers in Boston.

If the deal closes, it would mark one of the largest new office leases in Boston since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It would also be another shot of confidence for a downtown office market that slowed dramatically during the COVID pandemic. In recent weeks several high-profile buildings have landed new tenants, including the first lease at the Winthrop Center office and residential tower, which was signed by Cambridge Associates last month.

A construction worker takes in the view from the 33rd floor of One Congress during the tower's "topping off" ceremony in July 2021.

A 400,000-square-foot lease would also boost the profile of the relatively under-the-radar company.

InterSystems, a medical software, billing and records with 25 offices worldwide, has occupied about half of One Memorial Drive in Cambridge alongside Microsoft for the past several years. This would put the company on the upper floors of a glassy tower visible from all over the city, above the world headquarters of State Street, which committed to 500,000 square feet prior to the start of construction in 2019.

Billionaire Phillip “Terry” Ragon founded what was then called Interpretive Data Services Inc. in 1978, and changed the company’s name to InterSystems Corp. two years later. Ragon still serves as InterSystems’ chief executive and also founded Cambridge’s Ragon Institute, a medical research lab affiliated with Harvard, MIT and Massachusetts General Hospital. InterSystems has 1,800 employees worldwide and reported $770 million in revenue in 2020.

“They are probably the quietest big company in Boston,” one real estate industry source told the Globe.

Banker & Tradesman first reported news of the lease discussion.

It’s not clear when a deal might close. A representative from The HYM Investment Group, the developer of One Congress, declined to comment. Executives with HYM and brokerage CBRE did not respond to requests for comment. An InterSystems press representative did not respond to a message seeking comment.

