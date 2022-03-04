fb-pixel Skip to main content

Culture bender, anyone? As Boston comes back to life, tell us what you’re planning to do.

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated March 4, 2022, 28 minutes ago
COVID cases are down and spring is on the horizon. So we're asking readers what they're most looking forward to.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Cases are down, masks are coming off, and COVID seems to be losing its grip on our everyday lives. As the days get longer, we’re reminded that spring is on the horizon. And on top of that — events are happening: indoors, no capacity limits, and, soon, maskless.

It’s fun to consider all the ways we can get out and participate in life again.

Culture bender, anyone?

For an upcoming story, we’d like to hear what you plan to do. And also, what are you most wary of? Let us know by filling out this survey below.



Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

