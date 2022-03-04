Lenny Clarke ‘feeling great’ after irregular heart rhythm draws first responders

“Want to give a shout out to the beaver creek fire department and especially first responder GREG for zapping me back to life in the valet parking lot of [Beaver Creek Hyatt],” Clarke said in the post, prompting hundreds of comments from friends and fans wondering what had happened and if the comedian was OK.

Comedian Lenny Clarke gave fans a scare on Thursday afternoon, sharing a photo on Facebook where he was surrounded EMTs and thanking them for “zapping [him] back to life.”

Clarke’s agent Arthur Toretzky told the Globe that Clarke has a “slight heart rhythm problem, and so every once in a while, they have to zap him to get back into rhythm.”

In an updated Facebook post, Clarke said he was feeling great, and that he “didn’t mean to upset or scare” anyone.

“I’m doing great and thank and love you all,” Clarke said. The Cambridge native told Toretzky that Vail Health treated him “so well — almost as good as at Mass. General.”

Toretzky said Clarke is in the best shape of his life, is an avid long distance cyclist, and has lost around 200 pounds in recent years. In 2020, he suffered a minor stroke, but he’s generally in good health, Toretzky said

“He’s up and around now,” Torentzky said. “I just spoke with him, and he sounds like himself.”

Torentzky said Clarke is traveling as part of his charity fundraiser that takes him all over the country. Clarke plans to be back in Boston in April for the filming of the upcoming movie “Art Thief.”

