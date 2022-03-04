Michael Chiklis talks ‘Winning Time’ and preaching the ‘gospel of Red Auerbach’

Auerbach, played by Lowell native Michael Chiklis, is introduced as a respected but feared godfather of the league, a cut-throat competitor who continually steamrolls Los Angeles and lives in the nightmares of Lakers coach Jerry West (played by Jason Clarke). Despite serving as the de facto, cigar-smoking villain of the series, Chiklis believes there is so much more to Auerbach, whom he praises as a “benevolent dictator” who was also “progressive and forward thinking,” having helped usher in a new era for the sport.

Red Auerbach is revered in Boston as a patron saint of basketball, having led the Celtics to 16 NBA championships. However, for fans of any team that dared to challenge his dynasty, the late sports icon may be loathed as the “devil incarnate” — or at least that’s how John C. Reilly’s Jerry Buss puts it in “Winning Time,” the new HBO series on the Celtics-Lakers rivalry.

“He gave his players agency in their lives and in their participation in the team,” says Chiklis. “He created an atmosphere that produced championship teams over and over again.”

Having witnessed this historic rivalry firsthand during his time as a Boston University student in the ‘80s, Chiklis said he couldn’t be more thrilled about playing the hometown hero (or visiting villain, if you’re from Los Angeles). Ahead of the debut of “Winning Time” on March 6, we caught up with Chiklis over Zoom to chat about the series, Auerbach’s impact on sports and which Boston sports legend he’d like to play next.

Q. What was it like to play Red Auerbach?

A. I couldn’t be more honored. The only thing that’s lousy about this is that my dad isn’t alive to see it. My father was such a huge Celtics fan and preached the gospel of Red Auerbach in our house. He would say, “You see that guy? That’s Red Auerbach. That guy knows how to win. He’s a winnah!” He really understood what a great coach he was and that he inherently understood how to manage people.

Q. Why do you think the Celtics-Lakers rivalry had such a transformative effect on sports?

A. Think about this, here you have, let’s call him the great Red Auerbach, representing the establishment of the NBA, the orthodoxy of basketball. East coast mentality, discipline, just a maniacal nose-to-the-grindstone philosophy. On the other side, here comes this interloper, this Hollywood guy who doesn’t come from the sport, in Jerry Buss. You have this guy who’s a brilliant visionary and realizes, “This is entertainment. I want this to be fun for the audience. We could make this the most exciting thing!”

When that orthodoxy met the new style, it made for a natural clash and a rivalry that exploded. The rivalry was just antagonistic. It set the pitch for rivalries for the rest of time in the NBA. Once more, it permeated across all sports, the way sports are marketed now. [Buss] understood the arena. He understood the entertainment side of sports. This is, on so many levels, bigger than basketball. It marked a sea change in sports entertainment.

Q. Red is portrayed as someone who does anything to get a victory. How did you approach playing such a hyper-competitive character?

A. I knew that I would be cast as a principal antagonist in this story that is told through the Lakers prism. I hope as this story progresses, they get a little bit more into the three-dimensionality of Red Auerbach as a man and as a competitor, because it can’t be overstated how loved, how revered he was by his players, the administrations he worked with, and the fans of Boston and New England at large. If you were on the other side of this, they hated this guy. They feared him. He was a force of nature and a brutal competitor. He had his style, if you will. Can you imagine, in this day and age, a guy lighting up a stogie in the bleachers to mark that a game was over? You‘d never get away with that today.

How do you get ready for that? You do the research. I looked at a ton of archival footage. I read some of his books. I read Bill Russell’s book, because it’s important to also get people’s POV of him, the way they perceived him. I found it really lovely and refreshing to see just how progressive he was and how loved he was by his players and these people because of the way he treated them with such respect.

Q. What was it like going head-to-head with John C. Reilly?

A. It was a joy and thrilling to play opposite the likes of John C. Reilly, who is a phenomenal actor and now a friend. It was just so fun to sit with him and know that I got to mess with him in that way and try to make him twist in the wind like that [in episode two]. And Jonah Hill directed that episode. Incredibly talented people, and they all get it. John’s a Chicago guy, totally into the Bulls. Anyone who’s a big sports fan understands rivalry, understands the passion behind it. If you bring that kind of passion, love and appreciation to the portrayal, it’s impossible for it not to manifest itself in some way on screen.

Q. Not only did you get to work with John and Jonah, but you’re also re-teaming with “Don’t Look Up” director Adam McKay, who serves as executive producer for “Winning Time.”

A. It’s a deep bench.

Q. Did you get to commiserate with him over your mutual Massachusetts roots? [McKay spent a portion of his childhood in Worcester.]

A. He called me and asked me to do a cameo in “Don’t Look Up.” I came out to Boston, I only worked one day on it. I don’t know if it was by design or whether it was a revelation while he was watching me on his monitor, but at the end of the day he said, “Talk to your reps, I just offered you the role of Red Auerbach in the Lakers series.” I was like, “Don’t [expletive] with me.” He said, “I would never [expletive] with you.” We laughed and, sure enough, he had offered it to me.

Q. What other Boston sports legends would you love to play on screen?

A. I guess Tito [Terry Francona], right? Being the manager of the Red Sox that broke through and another fellow bald guy, I think I set up well for playing him. As a matter of fact, I got onto the field at the end of the 2007 [World Series]. I had my “Fever Pitch” moment, only it wasn’t in Boston, it was in Colorado. I met him on the field after that win and he grabbed me and was like, “If they ever do a movie about me, you got to play me!” I was like, “I’d love to coach!”

Interview was edited and condensed.

Matt Juul is a writer based in Boston. Follow him on Twitter @RunTheJuuls.