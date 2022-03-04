What do I do about this friend crush?

Q. I’ve been friends with this guy for years. I recently realized I have a small crush on him and I don’t know how to feel about it. I haven’t been in any sort of relationship in over three years, and have never really had much experience with dating in the first place.

A few months ago, we were at a friend’s birthday celebration and I thought he was flirting with me. We went to the bars, had some drinks, and it was fun. I had to leave early, but he stayed with some others and had more drinks. When I got home, we were texting as usual and he told me this woman at the bar had become very chatty with him. I asked him if she was his type and he said no, so I asked what his type actually is. All he replied was “you.” I was in shock, but before I could send anything else other than a surprise-face sticker (we use WhatsApp), he made a joke, and I didn’t know how to go back to address that comment. I thought something would happen after that, but he never said anything, and a few days later I had to hear all about how he rejoined dating apps. Since then I’ve had to hear about all the girls he’s been seeing, going out with, etc.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

When he told me about the dating apps, I was crushed and felt embarrassed that I had gotten my hopes up in the first place. Since then, there have been little moments here and there, where it feels like we’re flirting, or he’ll call me cute, but it never leads to anything past that.

Advertisement

This Valentine’s Day was a little upsetting because he’s been talking to a new girl for a bit and was telling me about how he’s going to get her some flowers, chocolate, and a little note. I feel awful that deep inside I feel jealous. I should want my friend to be happy, but I couldn’t muster up the strength to really talk to him about his plans. I kept my responses short and soon just told him I was going to bed.

Advertisement

I’ve never really been in a situation like this before, so I don’t really know what to do or say going forward. I know I should be a true friend and help him or give advice, but the more I think about doing that, it just feels like salt in a wound. I know deep in my heart that if it isn’t a solid yes from a man, it’s always a no, and that I shouldn’t be picking up crumbs from our conversations. I hate feeling bitter and jealous and don’t know what to do going forward.

JEALOUS

A. So. This man told you (after enjoying some alcohol) that you were his type. You responded with ... a sticker. Then he went back on apps, and now he tells you about his dating life.

It’s time to do the mature thing and get answers to your questions from the right person. Say, “Hey, remember that night when you told me I was your type? Was that real? I’m scared to risk our friendship, but I have a crush on you. I rethink that exchange a lot. How do you feel about me?” Or something. As long as it’s honest.

Advertisement

If he’s like, “Sorry, I was kidding/drunk/etc., and you’re just a friend,” you can take whatever space you need and redefine him in your brain. No more crumbs. If he’s like, “Huh, I don’t know how I feel,” that doesn’t mean it’s a no. There are no rules about all men (or people) and what they do and feel. Sometimes “I’m not sure” means exactly that. To be fair, you’re not sure either. All you know is that you’re wondering whether this might have potential.

Staying quiet about your feelings isn’t saving the friendship. It’s making the whole thing disingenuous — and it’s hurting you. You’re past the point of wishing this away. Ask him how he feels about you, then figure out next steps. It’s OK to change a relationship. They’re fluid things.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Just tell him how you feel. The worst thing that will happen is that he’ll tell you he doesn’t feel the same way and your friendship will become awkward. Your friendship is already awkward, though, so you’ve got nothing to lose.

JONRUNSGRAFTON





He said you were his type. Then he made a joke so he wouldn’t get hurt if you shut him down. Then you ignored his advance, thereby shutting him down. Send him a text saying “Remember when you said I was your type? Well you’re my type.”

Advertisement

ALLUSERNAMESARETAKEN





^Good idea. I think it should be with spoken words though.

FREEADVICEFORYOU





^I actually think that would be perfect as a text. Gives everyone space instead of being put on the spot. The spoken part can happen after.

HOLLYIVY





I agree that you have to show him that you are interested, and not just by making little jokes. It probably wouldn’t be the best idea to do this if he is in a relationship, but he did say that you are his type, so go for it. At least you will know how he feels instead of just silently fuming and being jealous. And if he isn’t interested, start going on the dating apps yourself or find other ways to meet someone. You are wasting a lot of time otherwise.

LEGALLYLIZ2017





Words, dear letter writer, use your words. You don’t need an English to Klingon dictionary to understand what he may have meant. Just ask him. It sounds like he was testing the waters to see how you would react to possible interest, and you just shot him down. Speak to him, not to us. And good luck!

HIKERGALNH128





Talk to him in person. Really.

JNEWCOMBR27

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.