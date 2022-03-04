An orange cone is thrown through a window

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

An orange cone smashed through the storefront window of the Bling Boutique in Watertown during the early morning hours of Jan. 5.

Police in Watertown are investigating a case of vandalism that was committed at a local business in January. Police tweeted out a photo showing that someone had thrown an orange cone that smashed through the storefront window of Bling Boutique at 104 Main St. during the early morning hours of Jan. 5. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Watertown police at 617-972-6500.

Advertisement

OOPS, WRONG HOUSE

At 6:14 p.m. Jan. 26, a Wellesley police officer was dispatched to check a report that an unknown male had entered a home, said he thought he was babysitting there, apologized, and then left. Police later determined that the individual was telling the truth and was in fact babysitting nearby.

CALLING 911 … ON YOURSELF

At 11:57 p.m. Feb. 20, Bridgewater police received an accidental 911 call from a person on Meadow Lane. After police confirmed that the call was made by mistake, they also determined that the person making the call had an active warrant for arrest, and the person was taken into custody.

VALENTINE’S DAY FIND

At 3:30 p.m. Feb. 14, someone came into the Wilmington police station and turned in a cash drawer – with cash in it – that was found in the roadway on Ballardvale Street.

ALPACAS ON THE LOOSE

At 8:14 a.m. Feb. 18, Bridgewater police received a call from someone on High Street who saw several alpacas running in the roadway. The officer who responded to the call reported that the alpacas were escorted home safely.

Advertisement

CLOSE CALL FOR THIS COYOTE?

At 4:24 p.m. Feb. 26, Saugus firefighters responded to Walnut Street after receiving multiple calls reporting that there was a coyote stuck on the ice toward the middle of Hawkes Pond. After investigating the area, they located the coyote about 5 feet away from the shoreline and found it not to be in any distress. Officials determined that the call was made with good intent but no services were necessary.

MOVING DAY

At 6:47 p.m. Feb. 8, Saugus police got a call from someone who reported that a man was dancing around, smoking an unknown substance, changing his pants repeatedly, and throwing clothes around in the parking lot of an apartment complex. According to the log entry, responding officers found the man and said he was “in the middle of moving out.”

NOT WHAT IT SEEMED

At 10:03 a.m. Feb. 7, Acton police responded to a report of an abandoned van with shattered windows in a rear lot on Central Street. But the van was in rough shape for a good reason. According to the log entry, the vehicle was being used for training by the fire department.













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.