A bell from Paul Revere’s foundry returns to Canton after almost two centuries

The bell was purchased that year by the Old Stone Church of Cleveland. It remained in Ohio until the 1980′s when it was purchased by Jeannene Shanks from the Baptist Church in Vermillion for a $1,000 donation.

The 1,000-pound bell on Friday concluded a 3,000-mile journey from Los Angeles to its original home in Canton, where it will be displayed by the Paul Revere Heritage Site . The bell had not been in New England since its casting in 1834 by Paul Revere’s son, Joseph Warren Revere, at the family’s Canton foundry.

It went with the family to California, where it would stay for 40 years. According to her daughter, Amy Shanks Miller, her mother often joked that the bell “came over on the Mayflower” since it was transported by the Mayflower Moving Company.

Once Miller inherited the bell, which she referred to as like a “younger sibling” because of its significance to her late parents, she began looking for its rightful home. After 14 years of searching, she came into contact with the Revere and Son Heritage Trust, which manages the Paul Revere Heritage Site, and decided it was the best option.

“We thought if people don’t have a respect for the past, then how do we know what will happen in the future,” Miller said. “So we decided to return the bell back to where it started.”

After seven months of planning and fundraising, the bell was packed and shipped to Massachusetts again by Mayflower Moving Company. When the bell arrived at the town line in a truck, Canton Police escorted it to the heritage site, where it will be stored until its planned debut during Canton Heritage Day on May 14.

“Canton’s been very excited for the last five or six years about this, and this is just proof that we’re starting to gain traction and momentum with respects to the wider world to tell the story,” said George Comeau, a local historian and board member of the Revere and Son Heritage Trust.

The bell is an important part of Canton history, marking the time when Revere revolutionized the copper industry, Comeau said.

Paul Revere is credited with launching the US copper industry in 1801 with the building of the Copper Rolling Mill in Canton, and three years later moved his foundry there from the North End.

“He began probably one of the largest exploits of his career outside of the American Revolution in Canton, and created the entire copper industry in America where one never existed,” Comeau said.

In all, nearly 1,000 bells were cast in the Revere name, with this one finding its way back to the place of its creation.

“This brings us, in a real tangible way, so much closer to the man,” Comeau said. “It’s exciting to find relevancies from the past that speak to today.”

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.