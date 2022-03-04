Friends and family mourn Preston Settles at funeral for Newton teenager who collapsed during basketball game

A line of mourners, dressed in black, moved quietly through the cathedral, exchanging hugs and wiping tears from their eyes. Nearly an hour before the ceremony was scheduled to begin, the building was close to capacity, with friends and family squeezed five to a pew to make room for new arrivals.

Hundreds of people streamed into Trinity Church in Boston Friday afternoon to pay their respects to Preston Settles, a 15-year old who died Sunday, three weeks after collapsing during a basketball game.

Preston Settles, a freshman at the Brooks School in North Andover, collapsed during a basketball game.

The buzz of over 200 whispers, and the steady chords of the organ, filled the room with a quiet reverence.

Settles collapsed and stopped breathing during a basketball game at the Brooks School in North Andover on Feb. 5. He died after receiving treatment at three different hospitals.

“Preston was the guy to kind of light up a room. If Preston was out sick for a day, everyone noticed. If you’re in a classroom, you’d know because it just wouldn’t be the same,” his friend, Manuel R. Pereira, told the Globe earlier this week.

Officials said the state medical examiner’s office will determine Settles’ cause of death.

His mother, Dr. Lisa Owens, told The Boston Globe Monday that the working theory was that Settles had “an evolving condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy that increases the risk of sudden cardiac death due to an arrhythmia.”

An exhaustive effort to save Settles’ life began when he was first rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, then airlifted to Tufts Medical Center, where a shift change was underway. Both morning and night shift doctors stayed to try to get his heart and lungs to begin working again.

Settles was eventually taken to Boston Children’s hospital, where an MRI showed the damage to his brain from a lack of oxygen was extensive. His family then made the “loving and painful decision” to withdraw the ventilator, according to Owens.

Settles’ family is looking to create a foundation to research his medical condition and examine how children who have it can safely participate in team sports.

In a letter to students, faculty, and alumni on Monday, Brooks’ head of school John R. Packard said that “in his far too short time at Brooks, Preston cast a long shadow. His ebullience, infectious spirit, and numerous talents earned him many friends and connections on our campus.”

John R. Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report.













Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.