Inside Somerville’s crusade to zap its rats

Among the problems she aimed to tackle? Climate change, housing, and racial and social justice.

When the new mayor of Somerville, Katjana Ballantyne, was sworn into office on Jan. 3, she launched a comprehensive 100-day policy agenda designed to “take on the most pressing issues facing the City of Somerville.”

This week the city distributed 50 so-called SMART Boxes across four areas as part of an effort to curb the city’s rodent problem. When movement and body heat is detected, the boxes electrocute the rats, secures them within the box and then automatically resets for another capture. Each trap can hold up to five rats at one time.

Advertisement

The city of Somerville completed installation of 50 SMART Boxes on Thursday. Each of the red dots corresponds to a box location. City of Somerville

The devices were placed near Davis Square, Gilman Street, Lexington Street, and MacArthur Street, the four areas of Somerville with the highest concentration of 311 rodent reports.

“Each location attracts rats for different reasons,” explained Colin Zeigler, the environmental health coordinator for the city and mastermind behind the SMART Box deployment.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

“Davis Square is high-traffic. It’s sort of like rat haven. I mean if I’m a rat, I want to be where the pizza and J.P. Licks are. Then the Gilman Street neighborhood is adjacent to the construction of the Green Line extension which has pushed rats into the public. The Lexington Street area, near the community bike path, can be a rat superhighway because it is an open green space. And MacArthur Street is a heavily trafficked space with a lot of residents and business, and therefore trash.”

An employee of Modern Pest Services, which the city of Somerville has partnered with in an effort to curb its rat problem, installs a SMART Box. City of Somerville

Somerville, which is the second city in the nation to pilot the boxes, after Portland, Maine, has been eagerly dedicated to the eradication of rats for some time. In 2013, officials famously declared a “War on Rats” via a crusade called the “Residential Rodent Control Assistance Program,” which involved a multitiered approach to tackling the rodent problem plaguing the city.

Advertisement

Back then, Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone told the Globe: “You just can’t trap your way out of a rodent problem. The reason we pay attention to it is because public health is a critical value for us.”

Alas, the rats remain. And the mantle has been passed to Ballantyne.

“Rodent activity is a critical quality-of-life issue here in Somerville, so I’m very pleased to bring this new technology to our neighborhoods and to get this pilot underway,” Ballantyne said in a press release. “We need to be committed and forward-thinking in our approach, which makes the SMART system so compelling. It will not only catch rodents — it will expand our ability to collect data, to quantify the issue, and to identify additional steps we can take to make the greatest impact citywide.”

The administration opted to invest in these electrical boxes for two reasons: data collection and environmental concerns.

“When you poison rodents they die off-site, and you lose key data points. Where and how many? It’s very hard to tell,” said Zeigler. “There are plenty of studies of bioaccumulation of rodenticides in local ecosystems. These boxes, by using electricity are eliminating the risks that adding toxins to the environment pose to food systems and pets.”

As commensal organisms, meaning creatures that live off humans and animals without returning anything of worth, rats have long been any enemy of city-dwellers. According to the CDC, they can transmit over 35 diseases to humans through rodent bites, contact with rodent feces, urine, or saliva, and indirectly through ticks, mites, or fleas that have fed on an infected rodent.

Advertisement

Whether or not the SMART Boxes will prove effective remains to be seen. The trap connects to an online server that provides real-time data when a rat is captured. The city will monitor results for five months before deciding whether to expand the program to more locations, and possibly sewers.

Installation began on Monday. And according to Zeigler, “something quite amazing happened” soon after.

“We were in the midst of installing and we actually got a ping that a rat had been eliminated within 20 minutes of a box being installed,” he said, with obvious glee.

Since then, all 50 boxes have been installed and more than 20 kills have been logged.

Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannaskrueger.