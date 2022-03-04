Investigation into fatal Lowell fire that killed girl continues

Messages left with Lowell fire, police, and city manager’s office were not immediately returned Friday.

Lowell police and fire and state troopers assigned to the Middlesex district attorney’s office and to the fire marshal’s service are all investigating, said Jake Wark, a spokesman with the state fire marshal’s office.

Investigators returned Friday to the scene of the fatal fire that swept through a 3-story home on Maude Street in Lowell one day earlier, as the probe into the blaze that took the life of a 4-year-old girl continued.

Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau said in a statement Friday that it was “a sad day for Lowell” as the city mourned “another life [lost] to fire.”

“The sadness and loss experienced by the family of the little four year old girl makes my heart break,” Chau said. “The weight of this loss is tremendous; losing a young life is heavy, too heavy. My prayers go out to her family and all those impacted by yesterday’s fire. No parent should have to bury a child.”

The Middlesex district attorney’s office has not identified the child, with a spokeswoman saying the office typically does not release the names of minors unless they are a victim of homicide.

The fire was the first to kill a child in Massachusetts since a March 2019 fire in a Pittsfield mobile home took the lives of twin 6-year-olds and a 25-year-old, Wark said.

The Lowell fatality marked the 9th fire death in the state this year.

While investigators have yet to determine a cause, Wark issued a reminder for residents to have working smoke alarms on every floor of their home and to change the batteries in such devices twice a year.

The fire, which quickly grew to three alarms, was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 33 Maude St., located on small, dead end street in the city’s Lower Highlands neighborhood.

Fire crews immediately deployed ground ladders and aerial equipment to rescue residents from a third-floor porch. More than 10 residents were displaced by the fire, officials said.

City Councilor Paul-Ratha Yem, who represents District 7, where the home burned, said in an interview Friday evening he has been in touch with some other residents of the building.

One elderly resident was injured Thursday and is hospitalized but expected to recover, Yem said. The Red Cross and Salvation Army have been assisting the displaced families, he said.

Yem has donated to a fund-raising page set up to support one family and has spoken with Chau about doing more to help the displaced residents, especially the family that lost a daughter, he said.

“When there’s a loss of life, it’s a tragedy, particularly when it’s someone really young, just 4 years old,” Yem said.

Chau said the city will set up an official fund-raising page to help support the displaced residents.

Multiple fund-raisers had formed by Friday afternoon for those displaced from the fire.

“We lost absolutely everything,” read one GoFundMe post. “Any donations will be appreciated. My family are so glad we’re safe!”

Another post on the site made a plea to “help the family overcome this tragic setback.”

“All contributions will go directly to the family to help them with basic needs, temporary housing, and any unforeseen medical bills while they begin to move on from this painful loss,” the post said. “Any donations will be greatly appreciated.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.