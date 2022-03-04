Kids, staff can attend child care even if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 when asymptomatic, R.I. governor says

The department of health recommends that child care programs begin to use a Test to Stay (TTS) program when the state has a high level of risk and Monitor to Stay (MTS) when at low or medium levels of risk of COVID-19.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Dan McKee on Friday announced the state would align with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and released updated guidance for Department of Human Services-licensed early learning programs.

These modified approaches will allow children and staff who were exposed to COVID-19 to attend child care if they are asymptomatic. Those who are “up-to-date” with their vaccines or who had recently had COVID-19 are exempt from quarantine if they do not have symptoms. Children and staff who have been exposed at home and symptomatic individuals should quarantine at home, according to the governor’s office.

Advertisement

The new recommendations are meant to give families who are asymptomatic close contacts an option to attend child care, according to the governor’s office.

Get Rhode Island News e-mails Sign up to get breaking news and interesting stories from Rhode Island in your inbox each weekday. Enter Email Sign Up

“This updated quarantine guidance will minimize disruptions to child care, while continuing to minimize the exposure of COVID-19,” said DHS Acting Director Yvette Mendez in a statement.

“I’m thrilled where we are. We’re in a great place,” said Rhode Island Department of Health Consultant Medical Director Dr. Philip Chan during a press conference at the Rhode Island State House.

04RIcovid - Slides release by the Governor’s Office. (Office of Governor Daniel J. McKee) Office of Governor Daniel J. McKee

The state is currently in a “low level of [COVID-19] risk,” said Chan.

Rhode Island will provide free at-home test kits through June 2022 to enable implementation of the TTS protocol, according to McKee’s office. The Rhode Island Association for the Education of Young Children will distribute the tests.

McKee was joined by Senior Advisor and Chief COVID-19 Administrator Marc Pappas, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, and Ana Novais, Assistant Secretary, Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

“The people in the State of rhode Island has responded better than any other state in the country,” said McKee of the state’s high COVID-19 vaccination rate.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.