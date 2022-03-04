Mass. State Police trooper killed in crash on I-93 early Friday

A State Police trooper was fatally injured Thursday after her cruiser was struck by a tractor-trailer hauling 10,000 gallons of gasoline on Interstate 93 in Stoneham just before midnight, State Police said Friday.

Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, had pulled over on the northbound side of the highway to help assist a disabled motorist. She was still in her cruiser with the blue lights activated when her vehicle was struck by the fully loaded tractor-trailer, Colonel Christopher Mason, the state police commander, said at a press conference early Friday morning.

Following the crash, two good Samaritans stopped and pulled her out of the cruiser. A local police officer then arrived and the three worked to help. Bucci was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where she was later pronounced dead, Mason said.