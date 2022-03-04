McKee administration reinstates doctor to ambulance board, resolving R.I. Hospital fears

The McKee administration’s appointment in February of Dr. N. Joseph Espat to the state’s Ambulance Service Advisory Board was one of multiple concerns that people in the medical community had raised. The seat he was appointed to was supposed to go to a member of the Rhode Island chapter of the American College of Surgeons’ committee on trauma. Espat, however, is a cancer surgeon, and though he is a member of the College of Surgeons, he did not serve on the trauma committee.

PROVIDENCE — A doctor who didn’t meet the requirements to serve on Rhode Island’s ambulance oversight board has withdrawn from the panel, resolving concerns that the state’s largest hospital could lose its designation as the highest-level trauma center.

Espat “withdrew his application to serve as soon as he learned of the trauma committee requirement, which he doesn’t serve on,” said Otis Brown, a spokesman for CharterCare, the hospital group Espat is affiliated with.

Espat has been replaced with Dr. Mike Connolly. Connolly is a member of that trauma committee, so he is qualified under the law. He had served on it until he was briefly replaced by Espat. Espat’s name had been included on the board’s website, so although the board hadn’t convened since the turnover, his selection to serve on it was more than just an application.

Because Espat didn’t meet the legal requirements to sit on the board, some – including parent company Lifespan itself – worried that Rhode Island Hospital’s emergency department could lose its designation as a Level 1 trauma center. That would mean the most serious cases would go elsewhere.

“With the reinstatement of Dr. Connolly, the Rhode Island Hospital emergency department will continue to meet the criteria for certification as a Level 1 Trauma Center,” Lifespan spokeswoman Kathleen Hart said in an email Friday.

Alana O’Hare, a spokeswoman for Governor Dan McKee, confirmed that the McKee administration had addressed the issue.

The McKee administration had said previously that it did everything in good faith. Craig Dwyer, the manager of board and appointments for McKee, said he made his picks to the ambulance board without undue influence, in an attempt to get some balance on a board that had had a concentration of Lifespan-associated doctors.

Still, some in the medical community remained concerned about the makeup of the ambulance board. Though it only meets four times a year, it helps set policies and training for crews that respond to everything from car crashes to medical emergencies. It has been the setting for a years-long battle that has often pitted medical doctors against unions representing ambulance crews, as well as local leaders, Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena in particular. Some of the debates get to the fundamental role of medical directors in overseeing emergency medical services in Rhode Island.

The McKee administration in February changed multiple members of the board, stoking concerns from some doctors and the head of EMS in Cumberland that under the new direction of the board, training and oversight would diminish. The five-year terms of the members who were replaced were up, but members are often re-appointed without controversy.

The 25 members represent different constituencies. One is supposed to be a member of the Rhode Island Emergency Nurses Association. The McKee administration did not consult some of those groups, including the Emergency Nurses Association, in making its picks. Its new representative is the president of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals union, who said she joined the Emergency Nurses’ Association – and became qualified under the law – only after Polisena called to see if she’d be interested in serving on the ambulance board.

The McKee administration pointed out that it did not have to consult those groups. But Steven DeToy, the director of government and public affairs for the Rhode Island Medical Society, said that the state has done so in the past.

“This board is fairly unique in the amount of drama it generates,” DeToy said. “Even when they’re not meeting, they’re generating drama.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.