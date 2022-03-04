One dead, two injured, in Fitchburg house fire

A person who was rescued from a burning home in Fitchburg Friday morning later died at a hospital, and two other adults were injured in the blaze, according to the office of State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.
The person was rescued from the second floor of the triple decker home on Hartford Street. The other two people escaped on their own, the statement said.
Firefighters received a 911 call reporting the fire at 7:22 a.m. Crews encountered heavy smoke and flames on arrival, but were able to rescue the person from the second floor, the statement said.
The person was taken to the hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries. The other two people were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to the statement.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it may have begun in a first-floor hallway near the front, right side of the building, the statement said.
“While it’s still early in the investigation, we know that smoke alarms are important tools for preventing tragedies like this one,” Fitchburg Fire Chief Dante W. Suarez said in the statement. “Working smoke alarms should be present on every floor of every home.”
