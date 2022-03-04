One dead, two injured, in Fitchburg house fire

A person who was rescued from a burning home in Fitchburg Friday morning later died at a hospital, and two other adults were injured in the blaze, according to the office of State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

The person was rescued from the second floor of the triple decker home on Hartford Street. The other two people escaped on their own, the statement said.

Firefighters received a 911 call reporting the fire at 7:22 a.m. Crews encountered heavy smoke and flames on arrival, but were able to rescue the person from the second floor, the statement said.