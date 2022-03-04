Public safety departments, officials express support, condolences for trooper killed in Stoneham

A tractor-trailer slammed into Bucci’s cruiser after she pulled over on the northbound side of I-93 around 11:45 p.m. to aid a disabled motorist in the breakdown lane, said Colonel Christopher Mason, State Police commander, at a press conference early Friday morning.

Law enforcement agencies and government officials expressed an outpouring of support for State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, who was struck and killed overnight as she assisted a motorist on Interstate 93 in Stoneham .

“The Department is devastated by her loss,” the Massachusetts State Police posted in a statement on Facebook. “We are eternally grateful for the attempts of everyone involved to assist Trooper Bucci and to save her life.”

“Her selfless act embodies the mission of the State Police to help those in need, a mission that we carry on in her memory,” the statement continue.

Governor Charlie Baker on Friday morning ordered flags “at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in Trooper Bucci’s honor,” he said on Twitter.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito sent her condolences to Bucci’s friends and family.

“Our first responders put their lives on the line every day to serve the Commonwealth, risking their safety each time,” she said on Twitter. “Trooper Bucci’s service + sacrifice will forever be remembered.”

Congresswoman Katherine Clark said on Twitter, “Our community has lost a local hero. Trooper Tamar Bucci gave her life while serving others.”

Attorney General Maura Healey called the loss “devastating.”

“We honor the sacrifice of Trooper Tamar Bucci in the line of duty and send strength to her family and @MassStatePolice brothers and sisters who are mourning this tragic loss,” Healey said in a tweet.

State Representative Tim Whelan said Bucci “is what a hero looks like.”

“May almighty God bring strength to the family and friends of Trooper Tamar Bucci. My family and I will pray for them and for her grieving colleagues on the Massachusetts State Police,” Whelan said on Twitter. “Thank you for your brave service, sister.”

Other public officials like State Auditor Suzanne Bump, Bristol County County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, and State Representative Mike Soter all shared tributes on social media and expressed their condolences to Bucci’s friends and family.

Many public safety departments throughout the state took to social media to express their support for Bucci and wish her family condolences.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts called Bucci “not just a coworker to us” but “our sister.”

“It’s never easy when one of our members is taken from us, and it yet again reminds us of the dangers we face every day while in service to the Commonwealth,” the association said on Facebook.

“We send our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Trooper Tamar Bucci and to our brothers and sisters of the Massachusetts State Police,” Lowell police said on Twitter.

A resident of Reading for several years, Bucci graduated from Reading Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy in 2017, the department said on Facebook. The department said it was “lucky to have met this wonderful young lady.”

“She told us she wanted to be a police officer and she stuck with her dreams and became a Massachusetts State Trooper,” Reading police said on Facebook.

Other departments that sent condolences to Bucci’s family and State Police included the Boston Fire Department, Malden Police Department, Worcester Police Department, and the Middlesex County Sheriff’s office.

“Our hearts go out to our brothers & sisters in blue of @MassStatePolice as they mourn the loss of Trooper Tamar Bucci, who was killed in the line of duty when her cruiser was struck when she attempted to assist a disabled motorist,” Malden police said on Twitter.

