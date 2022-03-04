fb-pixel Skip to main content

Read the decision: Supreme Court reinstates death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

The Supreme Court said an appeals court improperly vacated Tsarnaev’s death sentence.

Updated March 4, 2022, 35 minutes ago
The Supreme CourtJ. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video