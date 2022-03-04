R.I. congressional delegation backs Postal Service overhaul

The Postal Service Reform Act repeals “burdensome requirements” such as “pre-funding retiree health benefits for current employees regardless of their age,” Reed said. “No business in America does that.”

“It would ensure that our Postal Service is on a firm financial footing and ready and able to continue its mission,” Senator Jack Reed said. “The bill is a bipartisan plan to modernize the Postal Service for years to come.”

PROVIDENCE — Members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation stood in front of the main Providence post office Friday, saying Congress is about deliver legislation providing much-needed financial stability to the struggling US Postal Service.

Advertisement

The bill integrates retiree health care with the Medicare program, it adds “transparency provisions so we know how well the post office is doing,” and “it finally codifies postal operations six days a week,” he said. “This is a great advance – one we have all been working on for about a decade.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

On Feb. 8, the House of Representatives voted 342-92 to approve the Postal Service Reform Act, and earlier this week, the Senate voted 74-20 to advance the bill to a final vote. The measure is expected to received final approval soon and go to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

“Between the monstrosities that we are seeing in Ukraine, the lingering effects of COVID, Trump’s preposterous Big Lie, and the ridiculous continuing climate denial, there is quite enough to be anxious about in America right now without having to be anxious about the Postal Service,” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said. “This bill will set the Postal Service on a sound fiscal course for decades ahead. So, one less thing to worry about.”

The legislators said the new law will save the Postal Service about $49 billion over 10 years. The bill includes technology upgrades allowing the Postal Service to develop a public online mail delivery performance dashboard so customers can view on-time delivery metrics by ZIP code each week. It also expands special rates for local newspaper distribution to promote local news organizations.

Advertisement

US Representative James R. Langevin said he and the fourth member of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, Representative David N. Cicilline, voted for the bill, which received bipartisan support. Cicilline was unable to attend Friday’s event.

Langevin said the bipartisan vote “proved that as much as there is a lot partisanship in Washington right now, it still is possible to come together on big things like this.”

Democrats have emphasized the importance of maintaining the Postal Service and its ability to reach nearly every American household six days a week.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us many things, but among the most important take-aways is how important a reliable, efficient Postal Service can be,” Langevin said. “For instance, 1.2 billion prescriptions, medications, are delivered by the United States Postal Service every year.”

Republicans, meanwhile, have said the bill vindicates the plans of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and a conservative approach for a smaller mail service.

Democrats have been critical of DeJoy, a Republican fundraiser and Trump administration holdover who faced scrutiny over delays in mail deliveries before an influx of mail ballots in the 2020 elections. Recently, DeJoy received criticism for the Postal Service plan to replace aging mail trucks with up to 148,000 gas-powered vehicles, instead of electric vehicles.

Advertisement

“It’s a missed opportunity,” Whitehouse said of not buying more electric vehicles. “We have the ability to put a man on the moon. We have the ability to put rovers on Mars. We ought to be able to give the Postal Service next-generation, purpose-built, high-quality mail service vehicles. And I regret that the current management of the Postal Service has missed that opportunity. We hope we can fix it.”

Reed said the bill will free up resources so the Postal Service will be able to apply them to initiatives such as purchasing a fleet of modern electric vehicles. “It’s one less excuse at least,” he said.

Whitehouse said new leadership is needed in the Postal Service. He noted the nominations of two members of the Postal Service Board of Governors are pending.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.