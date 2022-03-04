St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will be ‘live’ again

What Milton’s library calls “a fun, lively, in-person concert of traditional and contemporary Irish music and songs” by the group Connacht will take place at the library’s Keys Community Room on Saturday, March 12, at 2 p.m.

Saint Patrick’s Day is traditionally celebrated on March 17, a Thursday this year, but Irish-themed events are starting sooner, as residents feel their Irish this month with concerts and festivals.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to be Irish!” Milton Public Library urged in advance of an Irish music program taking place this month. “We all are once a year, right?”

Connacht, offering what the band calls “a fresh take on Irish music,” was formed by percussionist Michael McDonagh and features a high-energy beat and soulful lyrics. The group’s repertoire ranges from the “Ceili” band style, based on traditional lyrics and dance tunes, to modern arrangements. The instrumentation includes guitar, drums and other percussion, fiddle, and concertina.

The event is free, but Milton Public Library requires advance registration at www.miltonlibrary.org. The audience size will be limited, and masks are required.

Also on March 12, Patriot Place, the expansive retail, dining, and entertainment destination in Foxborough, will host an Irish Festival offering live Irish music, step dancing, and a range of other free Irish-themed activities throughout the day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Patriot Place Irish Festival is returning after a two-year absence because of the pandemic. “It’s our first large-scale event since COVID happened,” said Brian Earley, Patriot Place’s vice president and general manager. “We’re happy about it.”

Earley called the festival a “signature event,” drawing “a huge crowd, three to four thousand people beyond regular weekend-day customers. Lots of music and dancing and Irish merchandise. The restaurants all get involved. It’s really a cool event.”

Irish-themed bands perform in an outdoors stage area. “You won’t miss the crowds gathering,” Earley said, and the music from the performing area will fill the venue located adjacent to Gillette Stadium. Live performances will also take place indoors in the Six String Grill & Stage performance space, which holds 1,200 seats.

There are no requirements for COVID-19, Earley said. No state guidelines restrict outdoor events, he said, but “if you’re more comfortable wearing a mask you should do so.”

The festival’s bands include the Boston-based band Slainte, Devri – “a cool Irish rock n’roll,” Earley said – and Joshua Tree Band, a popular U2 cover band.

Beginning at 11 a.m., Irish step dancing and other live acts will perform indoors at the Six String Grill & Stage, including Harney School of Irish Dance, Sullivan School of Dance, Dunleavy Boyle Academy of Irish Dance, Sullivan-Stewart School of Irish Dance, and Greene O’Leary School of Irish Dance.

Other entertainers will perform at Patriot Place’s Dean College Stage, including the Old Colony Highlanders Pipe Band.

Other family and children’s activities including airbrush tattoos, caricature artists, a balloon artist, a cornhole tournament, and a petting zoo with Irish sheep will take place at locations throughout the complex. Also on hand will be an Irish hurling club from Providence, and pop-up retail merchants including Boston Fire Gear, Mulligan Gear, Irish Import Shop, and Eire’s Irish Imports. For more information see the website at www.patriot-place.com.

Among other St. Patrick’s Day observations, two parades will take place the following weekend. The annual Abington St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Sunday, March 20, beginning at 1 p.m. in the town center at the corner of Orange and Washington streets. The intersection is known as “St. Patrick’s Square.” According to the town, the parade began in 1980 when 50 Abington residents and businesses decorated their vehicles in green and traveled through the length of the town. For the parade route see About (abingtonstpatricksdayparade.org).

The Scituate St. Patrick’s Parade is also back again this year. The parade will be held on March 20 as well and run from 1 to 4 p.m. Regarded as the largest St. Patrick’s parade on the South Shore, the Scituate parade runs from the old Gates Middle School on First Parish Road through downtown Front Street and ends at 44 Jericho Road. Check on the town’s chamber of commerce website for more information, www.scituatechamber.org.

