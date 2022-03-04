Tsarnaev’s death penalty has been reinstated. But it’s still the wrong punishment.

The US Supreme Court, by a 6-3 vote, reinstated the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving brother of the two bombers who attacked the city at the site of its single most cherished tradition.

The 2013 Boston Marathon bombing is the wound that will never heal.

The ruling came along ideological lines. The court’s right-wing justices voted for death, while the three liberal justices united in opposition.

Some in Boston will cheer the decision. Count me among the dissenters. As far as I’m concerned, killing Tsarnaev solves nothing.

Tsarnaev’s death sentence had been overturned by the First Circuit Court of Appeals. Those judges opined that Tsarnaev should have been allowed to introduce evidence that his late older brother, Tamerlan, was the true bad guy in the scenario. His alleged involvement in a 2011 triple murder in Watertown is viewed by some as a crucial piece of evidence that Tamerlan was the domineering criminal mastermind behind the attack, with his hapless younger brother taken along for the ride.

The jury was barred from hearing about that murder, which some believe might have influenced its decision to impose the ultimate penalty.

But the justices in the majority weren’t swayed.

“Dzhokhar sought to divert the sentencing jury’s attention to a triple homicide that Tamerlan allegedly committed years prior, though there was no allegation that Dzhokhar had any role in that crime,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his majority opinion. “Nor was there any way to confirm or verify the relevant facts, since all of the parties involved were dead.”

A second argument for appeal — that the jurors should have been questioned more closely about potential bias resulting from exposure to media coverage of the attack — was also brushed aside.

So nearly nine years after the bombing, Tsarnaev’s execution is back on, at least in theory.

In reality, the federal government placed a moratorium on executions last summer. And that policy is unlikely to change anytime soon, given that President Biden is a staunch opponent of the death penalty. So Tsarnaev probably won’t be executed anytime soon.

What would it mean, nine years after the deadly horror of the bombing, to put Tsarnaev to death? Would it make you feel any better?

Most of us lived through the unforgettable shock of that week. There was the attack itself, followed by the release of the incriminating video. There was the lockdown, followed by the stunning showdown and resolution in Watertown.

I remember the city’s justified rage — the intense anger that a pair of would-be jihadists could inflict so much damage, so much hurt, in just a matter of minutes.

But I remember, too, the outpouring of sympathy and support for the survivors — broken but unbowed — who became instant symbols of a city’s resilience.

The names of the slain — Lingzi Lu, Krystle Campbell, Martin Richard, at the scene; Sean Collier and Dennis Simmonds, later — are etched in Boston‘s history forever.

Would killing Tsarnaev bring the city, or any who mourn the dead, any relief?

To say capital punishment is a fraught topic in this country would be an understatement. I could easily write 10 more columns about its long history of unfair and unequal application, about the capricious way judges and juries have decided who lives and who dies. It’s with good reason that support for it has waned. It’s barbaric and solves nothing.

I much prefer the punishment of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev sentenced to live out his days living with himself and his evil deeds in whatever Supermax prison he is going to call home for however long he lives.

I hope he hears the screams of his victims and sees the pain in their faces every day of the rest of his life. While I oppose the death penalty for many other reasons, in Tsarnaev’s case it would be far too light a sentence.

As for the rest of us, peace would be a far better outcome than mostly empty retribution. Eight-year-old Martin Richard famously left behind a poignant cry for peace — “No more hurting people.”

That statement was a lesson in moral clarity.

Killing Tsarnaev would be its polar opposite. I hope he gets the worst punishment imaginable: living with himself.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.