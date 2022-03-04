Weather turns milder this weekend, with showers and gusts likely Sunday

Temperatures are on the upswing, but we are going to be below average until later this weekend.

As you can see from the graph below, our average temperatures are on the upswing, but we are going to be below average until later this weekend. The blue lines represent what has already occurred this year and the rest of the graph shows record highs, lows, and the more daily typical range of temperatures in brown.





Over the weekend a warm front will approach the area. Behind this weather system is milder air with some showers likely. As a matter of fact, temperatures on Sunday afternoon could reach near 60 degrees in the warm sector and those showers will not be very heavy. Any rain will be most likely late Saturday night and the first part of Sunday, but even then, it won’t rain all the time.

Of the two weekend days my pick is actually going to be Saturday because there won’t be any chance of precipitation, temperatures will be around 40 and winds will be light.

Scattered showers and a brief heavier downpour are likely Sunday through early afternoon. WeatherBELL

Besides the showers on Sunday it will be breezy. Winds could gust at times to 30 miles per hour, adding a bit of a bite to the air even with highs 15 degrees above normal.

There will be more precipitation later Monday and into early Tuesday. This time of the year there’s still a lot of cold air to the north, and that cold air is heavy and dense and tends to want to push southward. On Sunday night and Monday, the same front that moves north the first part of the weekend will slowly sink toward Southern New England. A little wave of low pressure will ride along this boundary between cold and warm air and bring more rain.

As long as the storm system stays to our north any precipitation that falls will remain in the form of rain. However, if the front sinks a little further south late Monday night and early Tuesday, some of that rain could change over to snow. The most likely areas to see any snow would be well north of the Mass Pike and especially across Northern New England. This weekend I’ll definitely be watching the computer model trends to see whether that rain/snow line will make it closer to Boston.

Some snow is possible over far northern areas early Tuesday as colder air works back into the area. WeatherBELL

Next week, New England will be teetering on the edge of some comfortable spring-time warmth and colder winter conditions. The battle for which air mass controls our weather will be one to watch.



