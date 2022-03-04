West Boylston man sentenced to 14-16 years in prison for arson that killed Worcester firefighter

Momoh Kamara pleaded guilty to arson of a dwelling, voluntary manslaughter, armed burglary, and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle, the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said in a statement. The malicious destruction charge is based on an earlier incident.

A 24-year-old West Boylston man was sentenced to 14 to 16 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty Friday to charges related to a 2018 arson that killed Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy, officials said.

Christopher Roy and his daughter, Ava. She was 9-years-old when her father died in the line of duty in 2018.

Worcester Superior Court Judge Daniel Wrenn gave Kamara concurrent sentences of 14 to 16 years on the arson and manslaughter charges and five years of probation for the malicious destruction and burglary charges, according to the statement.

Roy, 36, died on Dec. 9, 2018, after battling flames at 5-7 Lowell St., and the cause of death was later determined to be smoke inhalation, the district attorney’s office said.

Kamara, who had previously lived at 7 Lowell St., had taken an Uber to the area early that morning, set the fire in the building’s basement, and then taken a Lyft home about two hours after he arrived, prosecutors said at his arraignment in March 2019.

Since then, Kamara has been held without bail, officials said.

Roy’s family wrote in a victim impact statement that he had loved being a firefighter, and they had been devastated by the death of the single father, no one more than his daughter Ava, who was then 9. As Roy lay in the hospital before his death, his daughter showed her love and support.

“Ava reached out to gently stroke her daddy’s arm as if to comfort him and stayed with him, holding his hand, still stroking his arm until we left,” the family wrote. “The tears never stopped running down her face and ours as well. To see Chris laying there is forever embedded in our minds.”

Later, his family was horrified when investigators told them Kamara had intentionally set the fire.

“How could anyone set a fire to a house knowing people were asleep in there?” they asked.

The family said Ava has been “incredibly strong through all of this” and has absorbed her father’s lessons “to be strong, honest, kind, to laugh, enjoy life and to always do her best. … Chris would be so proud of her.”

In his statement, Early thanked the investigators and prosecutors who worked on the case for bringing it “to a conclusion that provides a measure of justice and closure to Firefighter Roy’s family.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are and have been with the Roy family and the men and women serving on the Worcester Fire Department,” Early said.

Worcester City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. thanked Early and the prosecutors and investigators, and he sent his sympathies to Roy’s family.

“Firefighter Roy’s family, who have been through a terrible ordeal, remain in our thoughts as the community continues to heal from the tragic events that claimed this hero’s life in the line of duty,” he said in the statement.

