Women’s law enforcement group mourns death of Mass. State Trooper Tamar Bucci

“The Massachusetts law enforcement community lost one of its heroes today, and the women of Massachusetts law enforcement have lost one of our sisters,” the executive board of the Massachusetts Association of Women in Law Enforcement said in a statement Friday night. “We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends, her brothers and sisters at the Massachusetts State Police, and all those who knew and loved her.”

The leadership of a women’s law enforcement organization has expressed it’s condolences Friday for the death of Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci, who was killed in the line of duty on Interstate 93 in Stoneham.

Bucci, 34, was fatally injured when a tractor-trailer hauling 10,000 gallons of gasoline slammed into her marked cruiser around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, State Police said. She had served on the force for about two-years and considered working as a State trooper to be her “dream” job.

The association said it is “saddened” by her death, which should not be forgotten.

“Law enforcement officers pledge to serve their community however they can and at whatever cost, and we must never forget those who give their lives in this mission,” the statement said. “We are grateful for Trooper Bucci’s service and honor her memory.”

