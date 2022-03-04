D.C. appeals court rules Biden administration may expel migrant families - but not to places where they could face persecution

The 32-page ruling by the three-judge panel — two appointed by President Barack Obama and one by President Donald Trump — said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had provided no evidence that the order blocked the coronavirus and emphasized that US Customs and Border Protection officials could protect themselves from infections with masks, testing, and vaccines.

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court panel ruled unanimously Friday that the Biden administration may continue expelling migrant families from the United States under a pandemic public health order, but not into countries where they may face persecution — citing “stomach-churning evidence” that the US government has delivered people to places where they face rape, torture, even death.

Expelling migrants to dangerous places flies in the face of federal law, the judges ruled, and said the US government admitted it is “aware of … the quite horrific circumstances that non-citizens are in in some of the countries that are at issue here.”

“To be sure, as with most things in life, no approach to COVID-19 can eliminate every risk,” wrote Judge Justin Walker, joined by Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan and Judge Robert Wilkins, for the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. “But from a public-health perspective, based on the limited record before us, it’s far from clear that the CDC’s order serves any purpose. For now, the Executive may expel the Plaintiffs, but only to places where they will not be persecuted or tortured.”

The ruling’s impact on border proceedings was unclear, but analysts said it would require the government to introduce new screening procedures for migrants who state a fear of harm if sent back to Mexico or their home countries under the public health rule. US Customs and Border Protection is already operating under significant strain after immigration arrests soared to record levels under the Biden administration.

The Department of Homeland Security, which patrols the nation’s ports and borders and would carry out the order, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Department of Justice, which argued the case in federal court, declined to discuss the ruling.

The Trump administration first issued the order, known as Title 42, to block all migrants from crossing into the United States during the coronavirus pandemic; the Biden administration has kept the order in place, with exceptions for children traveling without their parents.

A district court judge blocked the family expulsions last year and the Biden administration appealed, saying the pandemic made it too dangerous to process more applications for safe refuge at the border.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of six migrant families turned back at the US-Mexico border, called the decision Friday an “enormous victory” because lawyers say it means families who were quickly expelled to nations such as Haiti will now have a chance to undergo a more thorough screening at the border to see if they qualify for protection in the United States.

That will probably mean interviews to see if they have valid fear of persecution, and possibly a hearing in immigration court, lawyers said.

“This is a huge victory and no longer allows the Biden administration to use the pretext of public health to deny people seeking protection a hearing,” said ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt. “Now they have to give people whatever the immigration laws provide for assessing persecution … They have to give screenings. People cannot just be taken and summarily expelled, put on a plane to Haiti, pushed back over a bridge to Mexico.”

Federal officials had argued that they offer a “limited opportunity” for migrants to seek protection under international protocols such as the Convention Against Torture — which unlike asylum, offers temporary protection from deportation and not a path to permanent residency. But the judges said in the ruling that “the parties in this case dispute whether that opportunity exists in practice.”

The judges cautioned in the ruling that the decision is “narrower” than the ACLU wanted. The ruling does not give immigrants a path to asylum or permanent legal status, and it doesn’t prevent officials from detaining migrants or expelling them to other countries where they would not face harm.

The ruling does not take effect until the court formally issues a mandate in the next few weeks, lawyers said.

Immigration policy analysts said the court’s ruling means Customs and Border Protection will need to begin screening migrant families to determine whether they could face torture or persecution in the countries where it’s planning to expel them to — in most cases their home nations or Mexico.

That could place new strains on the government’s ability to quickly perform those screening checks at a time when the Biden administration has all but stopped holding families in immigration detention facilities. Analysts say it will depend on DHS’s implementation of the court’s ruling.

If US border agents are required to ask migrants if they fear torture or persecution and someone indicates yes, “that will require an interview by an asylum officer, and then the process becomes more logistically challenging,” said Theresa Cardinal Brown, a former DHS official now at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington.

If DHS allows US Border Patrol agents to perform the screening, it could have less of an operational impact, she said, but that would likely bring new court challenges.