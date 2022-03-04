Eliza Dushku attends White House ceremony as Biden signs bill ending forced arbitration in sexual assault, harassment cases

Dushku, a well-known actress and producer, testified in November before the House Judiciary Committee, detailing allegations of being sexually harassed by her costar on the set of a CBS drama and speaking out against the practice of forced arbitration, in which companies can settle employment disputes outside the court system. Dushku, a Watertown native, was one of several women to testify.

Actress and activist Eliza Dushku was one four guests at the White House on Thursday as President Biden signed into law a bill that ends forced arbitration in workplace sexual assault and harassment cases, allowing survivors to file lawsuits in court against perpetrators.

The new law, titled the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Harassment, will nullify agreements between employees and their employers in which the employees waive their rights to sue in the case of sexual assault or harassment. The bill was passed by the House and Senate last month, and first introduced in 2017 by senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Lindsey Graham.

“FORCED arbitration FOR sexual harassment & assault is officially OVER!” Dushku tweeted, tagging survivors and fellow attendees Andowah Newton, Lora Henry, and Tatiana Spottiswoode, whom also testified in November.

“I am so immensely proud that my very first visit to the White House will entail standing next to the three courageous, phenomenal women with whom I testified before Congress,” Newton said in a post shared to Twitter ahead of the signing. “My hope is that ... no one in this country will have to endure what I have had to; and if they do, they will be able to obtain full, public accountability.”

At the White House ceremony, Biden said the secrecy of arbitration benefits companies, not victims.

“Between half and three-quarters of all women report that they have faced some form of sexual assault in the workplace,” Biden said. “And too often they’re denied a voice and a fair chance to do anything about it. Today, we send a clear and strong message that we stand with you for safety, dignity, and for justice.”

About 60 million Americans are subject to arbitration clauses, and many of them do not know it because the provisions are buried in the fine print of their employment contracts.

Dushku first came forward in 2018 to tell her story after she was fired from “Bull,” which began airing in 2016 and is still part of CBS’s primetime lineup. Writing in a Boston Globe opinion piece, Dushku said her “Bull” costar Michael Weatherly repeatedly harassed her on set and retaliated against her when she confronted him, asking CBS brass for “what amounted to my being written off the show.”

CBS ultimately settled with Dushku for $9.5 million, a fraction of what she would have been paid had she completed her potential six-year contract, she said at the time. Dushku was also barred from speaking about her case publicly, something she said she wrestled with.

“According to the fine print in my contract with CBS, I was required to submit to a ‘confidential’ arbitration, where all ‘proceedings will be closed to the public and confidential, and all records relating thereto will be permanently sealed.’ No judge, no jury, and no chance of anyone finding out what really happened (or so they hoped),” she wrote in the Globe opinion piece.

In her November testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Dushku said “to this day, whenever my career — my life’s work — is referenced, my accomplishments as an actor are ignored, and I’ve been reduced to being Eliza Dushku who was paid off for ‘allegedly’ being sexually harassed on a TV series. As I hope you understand, this was not the outcome I desired or ever expected, but because of binding arbitration there will never be real justice for me and for countless other victims of sexual harassment.”

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who was also at the White House ceremony Thursday, was also a key proponent of the bill. She said she was shocked to learn that her employment contract included a forced arbitration clause. Her lawyers initially said the clause meant she could not sue then-Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, whom she accused of sexual harassment. Carlson told those gathered at the White House Thursday that the new law was the culmination of a five-year journey to make sure women’s voices are heard.

“Today, I’m here on behalf of the millions of American workers who up until today have been voiceless, silenced for simply having the courage to come forward, to say something bad happened at work,” she said. “And in return, they got shunted into the secret chamber of arbitration.”

“I could have never imagined that five years ago after filing my harassment lawsuit against chairman and CEO of Fox News, Roger Ailes, that this day of real change could actually come back,” Carlson added.

Christina Prignano of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Material from the Washington Post was also used.

















