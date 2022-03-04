Florida lawmakers vote to ban abortions after 15 weeks

The bill — modeled after a similar abortion ban in Mississippi that the US Supreme Court appears poised to uphold — now heads to the desk of Governor Ron DeSantis as part of a sweeping push by Republicans to put the state at the forefront of the nation’s culture wars. Other legislation on the verge of passage includes banning instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity in some elementary school grades, and allowing parents to sue public school districts if students believe that their teacher sought to make them feel discomfort about a historical event because of their race, sex, or national origin.

MIAMI — Florida legislators voted to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy on Thursday, a move that would severely restrict access to the procedure in a state that for decades has been a refuge for women from across the South.

Impassioned critics have nicknamed that first proposal the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Eager proponents have called the second bill the “Stop Woke Act.” Both are expected to pass before the final day of the legislative session on March 11.

“We’ve accomplished more in this state than anyone thought possible,” DeSantis told a raucous crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando last week, “but I’ll tell you this: We have only begun to fight.”

The efforts come amid a surge of conservative activism on social issues at the state level across the country. On Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa signed into law a measure banning transgender girls and women from competing in female sports at state schools and colleges. In Texas, where the Legislature met in 2021, Republicans restricted abortion and the teaching about race in schools and expanded gun rights.

Republicans have controlled the Florida governorship and both legislative chambers since 1999. But the state remained nail-bitingly competitive in presidential and some state elections, a reflection of how its politics have mirrored the country’s: often evenly split, with its leaders wary of alienating voters if they moved too far to the extremes.

However, as national politics have become more polarized, so have Florida’s. The state’s more reliably conservative bent, the favorable environment for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections and DeSantis’ evident presidential ambitions have emboldened Florida’s leaders to pursue legislation that would have previously seemed too divisive.

State representatives passed legislation last week that would prohibit instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity between kindergarten and third grade, “or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

The same day, representatives also approved legislation that would prohibit schools from using teaching materials — and businesses from providing training to their employees — that say an individual is “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

Supporters have argued that the proposals empower parents. That message has become a national Republican rallying cry in pushing back against the teaching of institutional racism after the police killing of George Floyd and against school closures and mask mandates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Opponents have countered that the sexual orientation and gender identity bill would cause a chilling effect in classrooms beyond elementary school and harm and exclude LGBTQ youth, who are already at higher risk of bullying and suicide than their peers, and that the bill about how to teach history attempts to unfairly penalize teachers and dismiss the country’s racist past.

Last month, President Biden criticized the gender and sexual orientation bill on Twitter, calling it “hateful.” In Tallahassee, seven House Republicans broke party ranks and voted against it.

Democrats number so few in the state Capitol that they are unable to block or amend most legislation. Senator Lauren Book of Plantation, the minority leader, referred to the days remaining until the session’s end as “hell week.”

“This is probably one of the worst sessions that I’ve seen, where we’re taking issues that are going to deeply, deeply affect Floridians,” she said.

Florida currently allows abortions until 24 weeks, with fewer restrictions than other Southern states. The new, more restrictive proposal, which includes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, passed by a 23-15 party-line vote Thursday night after an emotional debate in the state Senate. It was approved last month by the state House, and DeSantis has signaled his support.

The Supreme Court is likely to uphold the similar Mississippi law this summer. Such a ruling could upend Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that established a constitutional right to abortion and prohibited states from disallowing the procedure before fetal viability, or about 23 weeks. Similar 15-week bans are under consideration in Arizona and West Virginia.

“A child in the womb is the most vulnerable person in the world because they’re utterly helpless,” Senator Danny Burgess, a Republican, said before Thursday’s vote. “They have no voice, they have no vote. They rely on another person for everything, and they still matter.”

Some Republicans hoped to seek an abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy, like the one adopted last year in Texas. Sponsors of the 15-week ban in Florida cast their legislation — which once might have seemed unthinkably restrictive considering US Supreme Court rulings — as a compromise. (Exceptions would be allowed if two separate doctors could detect a “fatal fetal abnormality.”)