Photos: Day 9, more Ukrainians flee as Russia presses on

A Ukrainian father said goodbye to his daughter. Women and children boarded buses and trains. At a border crossing in Poland, people gathered to listen to an Italian pianist.

People from war-torn Ukraine wait to board buses that will take them to nearby Przemysl shortly after their arrival in Poland at the Medyka border crossing on March 04, 2022 near Medyka, Poland. O Sean Gallup/Getty

As Russian forces pressed their campaign on multiple fronts Friday and seized the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe, the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine eclipsed 1.2 million.