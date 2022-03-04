fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Day 9, more Ukrainians flee as Russia presses on

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated March 4, 2022, 50 minutes ago
A woman holds her daughter as they try to get on a train at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Friday, March 4. 2022.Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

A Ukrainian father said goodbye to his daughter. Women and children boarded buses and trains. At a border crossing in Poland, people gathered to listen to an Italian pianist.

People from war-torn Ukraine wait to board buses that will take them to nearby Przemysl shortly after their arrival in Poland at the Medyka border crossing on March 04, 2022 near Medyka, Poland. OSean Gallup/Getty

As Russian forces pressed their campaign on multiple fronts Friday and seized the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe, the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine eclipsed 1.2 million.

Days after an ambush in which several people died, a bullet-ridden bus still sat in a roadway in the capital city of Kyiv. Not far away, Ukranian militia members buried a comrade.

A machine-gunned bus where several people died in an ambush is photographed days after in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press

In a week-old offensive, the Russian military has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country.

Oksana is hugged by her son Dmytro during the funeral of her husband Volodymyr Nezhenets, 54, in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
A child's breath fogs plastic sheets in a triage tent where people who fled Ukraine wait after crossing the border in Palanca, Moldova, Friday, March 4, 2022. AUREL OBREJA/Associated Press
A house is on fire following shelling on the town of Irpin, west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. Oleksandr Ratushniak/Associated Press
People trying to flee Ukraine wait for trains inside Lviv railway station in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022.Felipe Dana/Associated Press
Displaced people gather around a bonfire outside Lviv railway station, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. Felipe Dana/Associated Press
Ukrainian security forces in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. Tyler Hicks/NYT
Families push onto a train heading west toward Lviv at the main train station in Kyiv, March 4, 2022.LYNSEY ADDARIO/NYT
People welcome refugees fleeing Ukraine as they arrive on a train from Poland at Hauptbahnhof main railway station on March 4, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Maja Hitij/Getty
People line up to offer a place to stay for refugees fleeing Ukraine arriving by train from Poland at Hauptbahnhof main railway station on March 4, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Maja Hitij/Getty

