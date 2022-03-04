Hey Congress, blue and yellow ribbons won’t save Ukrainian lives

The Ukrainian ambassador, a guest in the gallery, got a rousing — and bipartisan — standing ovation. Even Biden’s promise that President Vladimir Putin of Russia “has no idea what’s coming,” as punishment for his invasion of a sovereign, democratic nation, drew applause from both sides of the aisle.

The floor of the House of Representatives was a sea of blue and yellow ribbons, badges, and scarves Tuesday night as President Biden delivered his State of the Union address. The colors of the Ukrainian flag have suddenly become haute couture, at least among politicians trying to signal their solidarity with the country now under brutal Russian attack.

Some things are, and should be, beyond partisanship. Military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine should certainly top that list. But when it comes down to the nitty-gritty of getting a bill through a sharply divided Congress, nothing ever completely rises above the rancor and distrust that has become a way of life on Capitol Hill.

Memo to Congress: Hey people, lives are at stake here — and blue and yellow ribbons aren’t going to save them.

“Together with our allies, we’re providing support to the Ukrainians in their fight for freedom: military assistance, economic assistance, humanitarian assistance,” Biden said Tuesday night. “We’re giving more than a billion dollars in direct assistance to Ukraine. And we’ll continue to aid the Ukrainian people as they defend their country, and help ease their suffering.”

By Thursday, an aid package originally proposed by the White House at an estimated $6.4 billion was increased to $10 billion. The money would include funds to help Ukraine increase its cybersecurity defenses and protect its electricity supply — both already targeted by Russia. It would also help provide training for Ukraine’s military and provide additional weaponry — even during the invasion.

A senior defense official told reporters Monday that US security assistance “continues to arrive and continues to get to them,” adding, “We’re not going to talk about the specifics of how we get stuff in, so we can continue to get stuff in.”

Humanitarian aid would be channeled through the State Department and the US Agency for International Development and include aid to those nations on the receiving end of some 1 million Ukrainian refugees — most of them women and children who have fled advancing Russian forces.

Some of the money would be used to bolster US efforts to sanction Putin and ferret out the assets of Russia’s oligarchs. Nothing is without a cost, including the promised seizures of those yachts and untold billions of dollars stashed around the world. So the Treasury Department would get $91 million to support the work of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, and a special Justice Department task force aimed at enforcing sanctions would be allotted $59 million.

Republicans, who sometimes can’t get out of their own way, wanted assurances that the military aid was indeed “new” money, not simply repurposed funds already allotted to the Pentagon. By Thursday the White House seemed to have put down that red herring.

But the Ukraine aid package is also tied to a $22.5 billion coronavirus package — $18.25 billion for public health here and $4.25 billion for vaccine deployment overseas. And that has given congressional Republicans one more reason to balk.

Meanwhile, the entire $32.5 billion package is tied to a bill to keep the government running after March 11, when critical federal agencies are set to run out of money — because, well, nothing happens in Washington these days without a deadline and without a crisis.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted a deal on Ukraine assistance was close “because we have to be on schedule for the omnibus,” the bill that will keep the government running.

“It’s the vehicle that’s leaving the station,” she added.

And it’s critical to Ukraine, to its neighbors, and to the image of this nation in the eyes of the world to get this done — and done quickly.

The brave people of Ukraine, who have literally stood in the way of Russian tanks, forged metal anti-tank “hedgehog” barricades to throw in their path, and crafted their own Molotov cocktails as a last defense, deserve more than feel-good gestures on the floor of Congress. They are fighting for their lives and their country, while in Congress they’re just, well, fighting — as usual.

There is a time when petty squabbles need to be put aside. This is one of them.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.