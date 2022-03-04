How the ‘Freedom Convoy’ managed to shut down Ottawa for three weeks

One glaring difference, though, is how relaxed many of the police officers seemed and how relatively few of them were initially there. Officers leaning on their cars, hands in pockets, chatting up protesters. Others mostly watched the crowds from a distance, avoiding any confrontation. Some even publicly expressed their support for the truckers’ cause, like the officer who was captured on video telling a protester , “I support you guys 100 percent.”

OTTAWA — When the “Freedom Convoy” of protesters against vaccine mandates besieged Canada’s capital last month, it looked a lot like many big, long-term protests for causes ranging from stopping oil pipelines to ending police brutality: There were tents and campfires for the overnighters, a makeshift stage with a ratty sound system for speakers and musicians, and a sea of signs and flags.

The protesters, for their part, returned the favor by strapping Canadian “thin blue line” flags to their trucks. The chumminess between the right-wing protesters and the police was palpable — and a stark contrast to the kind of police presence that Canadians had witnessed at protests that were associated with left-wing movements, especially if they were predominantly Black, brown, or Indigenous.

John Bigger, who’s now retired after 45 years of truck driving, had been at the trucker protests for nearly a week when I spoke to him, and he told me he planned to stay as long as was necessary. Wearing a big jacket, bomber hat, and a walrus mustache, he looked more prepared for the frigid temperatures than for any potential tension with law enforcement. “The police have been very good to us,” he told me. “I know they’re on our side.”

Jesse Zunti, an arborist and small-business owner who came to the Ottawa protests from Toronto, told me that the most friction he’s had with police was a notice that they left on his RV telling him to clear his vehicle from blocking the streets. “They’ve always been nice to us,” he said of the officers. “They wave, they smile, they talk to us.”

That is not at all the experience Molly Murphy has had with Canadian law enforcement at the protests she’s participated in. An activist of color who works on Indigenous land rights, Murphy has been arrested on multiple occasions, one of which was especially violent. “I watched someone’s rib get broken. . . . I saw someone’s thumb get broken. I saw people getting dragged through the dirt,” she said, adding that the police were also aggressive with her.

Murphy was protesting last summer to protect old-growth forests at Fairy Creek. The police were so over the top in their response that the Supreme Court of British Columbia refused to extend an injunction against the protesters, specifically citing the police’s inexcusable behavior. “They definitely viewed us as something to dismantle and remove,” Murphy said.

Nonetheless, she noted that because the majority of protesters at Fairy Creek were white, the violence was nothing like the police response to a natural-gas pipeline protest spearheaded by the Wet’suwet’en people in an effort to protect the First Nation’s land in western Canada. “I noticed the juxtaposition between the way they treated us at Fairy Creek compared to the way they treated [the Wet’suwet’en] people,” Murphy said. At those pipeline protests, “[Police] showed up with guns and dogs.”

This pattern of policing — a friendlier, more relaxed approach to right-wing and predominantly white protests than those that are perceived as left-wing or are led by people of color — is, of course, not limited to Canada. The George Floyd protests in 2020 were met with a full-on militaristic response whereas the Jan. 6 attack was met with an underprepared law-enforcement agency that was quickly overwhelmed.

None of this is coincidental. Police forces have a known far-right problem in their ranks. The FBI has found that the white suprem­acist groups and anti-govern­ment mili­tias they’ve investigated have often had active links to officers. Given the rise of right-wing and antidemocratic conspiracy theories — as well as the appetite for political and anti-government violence — this problem ought to be top of mind for leaders in both Canada and the United States.

The protesters in Ottawa were eventually met with aggressive police tactics that broke them up. But had the convoy been for a left-wing cause or led by Black, brown, or Indigenous activists, would the police have allowed them to shut down the capital city for more than three weeks with nary a consequence? All patterns of policing point to a resounding no.

Abdallah Fayyad can be reached at abdallah.fayyad@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @abdallah_fayyad.