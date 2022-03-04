Now we see how history works

In 1909, the English theorist Norman Angell argued in “ The Great Illusion ” that the economic entanglement of modern nations made the idea of benefiting from a war of conquest — even the idea of war itself — preposterous. This last week we found ourselves wondering once again when nations will be sufficiently intertwined to make this book’s proposition finally true.

Observing the terrible events in Ukraine, I am brusquely shunted back to the days of my Cold War boyhood — and from there back further still, to before my time, to Austrian novelist, playwright, and journalist Stefan Zweig. In his memoir “ World of Yesterday ,” Zweig wrote passionately about the progress that had surrounded his childhood in the late 19th century. By the 1880s, it seemed there would no longer be the customary long wars in Europe, with their unleashing of disease and famine. In Zweig’s hometown of Vienna, one could receive the news from China within a single day. It wasn’t long before people would be flying through the air, of all things. The idea of a conflict pitting European against European began to seem almost ridiculous. But Zweig finished the book in 1942 and chronicled also the horrific betrayals of the promise of the era he had been born into. He mailed the manuscript to his publisher and committed suicide the next day.

In the second half of the 20th century, it seemed that the rubble left after World War II had somehow been compacted into a stable ground on which to build peace and progress forever; that in fact the ruins had been transmogrified by blood into an endless spring of progress itself. Somehow this magic permeated the atmosphere, even after the Korean War — (the “Forgotten War”), even after Vietnam. The magic played a part in ending the latter war. The power of it, one imagined, could even be sensed behind the absurdity of nuclear war, as if it had allowed weaponry to be run out to such an extreme of technological sophistication that it rendered war useless. Other things also seemed impossible in the decades after 1945, such as a resurgence of violent antisemitism in the United States.

We find out upon inspection, however, that the ground of history is inherently unstable. Germany could have won World War I, or at least have taken Paris, had its armies stuck with the pincer movement it had planned at the beginning. Dwight Eisenhower wrote a letter assigning himself the blame in the quite possible case that the D-Day landings in Normandy failed. Several strong clues that the Japanese were planning to attack Pearl Harbor were ignored. Adolf Hitler could have been killed in the assassination attempt of June 1944, had the bomb not been placed next to the leg of a conference table, shielding him from the blast. An invasion of Cuba recommended to John Kennedy during the missile crisis could have had disastrous and far-reaching consequences: It came out in the 1990s that the Soviets had stored tactical nuclear weapons on the island.

That things in the end worked out well for democracy and decency was hardly inevitable; what makes us think so is a kind of hindsight bias, where we assume that what did happen always had been likely to occur, particularly if the results were favorable. The effect is especially strong when the impact of an outcome — such as that of World War II — is very large.

Recent events slap us with the realization that anything can happen, no matter how anachronistic, even in this age of progress. But the instability of the ground of history does not mean we are helpless to shape posterity. The future is continually projected from the past onto the screen of the present. What is projected is, in great part, determined by the dreams we hold in common. And for some time now, a large portion of humanity has felt itself to be on a certain enlightened track. It sometimes gets thrown off, but you can still feel the vibration underfoot, with its constant rumbled imperative: Keep laying the rails.

Patrick Cole is a science writer and author of the novel “Gemini.” He lives in Barcelona. Follow him on Instagram @streetnoiseworldwide.