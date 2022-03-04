Secretary Walsh: Do the right thing and waive unemployment benefit overpayments

The problem — highlighted in ongoing reporting by the Globe’s Larry Edelman and Shirley Leung — stems from pandemic-related unemployment benefits that were paid to hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents. After launching the program in April 2020, the US Labor Department then retroactively tightened the rules. That led to many recipients being told they were ineligible or had been paid too much and would have to return money they had already spent. Overpayments occurred across the country, leading to clawback efforts, since the federal government requires states to recoup federal money even if the claimants were not at fault. That in turn led to frustration and high-stress situations for recipients who applied for and got the money in good faith and were then told they had to pay it back .

Granting that permission is the right thing to do, and Walsh should just do it.

Despite their partisan differences, Republican Governor Charlie Baker had a longstanding bromance with Marty Walsh, the Democratic former Boston mayor who is now US Labor Secretary. Baker even began his last State of the State address with a humorous shout-out to Walsh, saying, “ I miss you, man .” But it shouldn’t take any special relationship to get what Baker is now seeking from Walsh : permission to forgive overpaid unemployment benefits that have created a giant bureaucratic headache, for this state and others.

In Massachusetts, Baker declined to call the efforts to get back the money a “clawback”; but whatever he wanted to call it, he initially allowed state officials to make life miserable for recipients who had followed the initial ground rules and then suffered the consequences when the rules were changed. Ultimately, the Baker administration switched gears. On Feb. 23, Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta wrote a letter to Walsh seeking “blanket waivers” for “all non-fraudulent unemployment compensation overpayments.” This request expanded on a Feb. 17 request from the Baker administration for a narrower waiver.

According to the letter Acosta wrote to Walsh, “Without a blanket waiver option” the state “must evaluate on a case-by-case basis potentially more than 300,000 waiver applications. That process is laborious for the agency and can be frustrating for the claimant. Further, requiring claimants to apply for waivers may present obstacles to underserved communities who were particularly hard hit during the pandemic.” The state is also requesting staffing flexibility to process the waiver claims as well as pandemic relief funding to pay workers.

Asked about the status of the Massachusetts request, a spokesperson for the US Labor Department told the Globe editorial board only that it’s under review. Baker, meanwhile, is sounding optimistic. During an appearance on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio,” the governor said, “It is our hope and our expectation that we will be able to reach some sort of settlement with the feds.” Baker said he has spoken to Walsh about it, and “He understands the seriousness of it.”

This presents an interesting challenge for the mayor-turned-labor secretary. As the State House News Service put it: Is Walsh, a labor guy at heart, “going to side with workers or the government”? It’s true that the price tag of forgiveness will be significant. But much of the dilemma can be directly traced to a rules change ordered by the agency that Walsh now leads. In Massachusetts, state officials said the change in guidance from the Labor Department resulted in more than $1 billion in overpayments. Why should recipients who applied in good faith, and a state that processed those applications in good faith, be punished? The answer is simple: They shouldn’t.

As Walsh’s boss, President Biden, might say: C’mon, man. Just do it.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.