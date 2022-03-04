Shift in pediatric hospital care, but maybe not a seismic one

To demonstrate the cost advantage of Tufts, the article notes that an emergency room visit for a ”severe but not life-threatening issue” would cost less than half what it would at Boston Children’s Hospital. But would a parent call both hospitals, check with the billing departments (after waiting on hold) to find the prices, then possibly go out of their way to go to Tufts to save some money while their 4-year-old needs the services of the ER? If the low-cost option were a driver of hospital selection, then Tufts’ pediatric unit would not often be “half empty.”

The article “Tufts closure could mean higher costs” (Page A1, Feb. 21) discusses concerns about higher costs for families as Tufts Medical Center plans to close its pediatric hospital. However, those concerns run up against some basic economics and the realities of customer behavior when it comes to medical decisions.

Critically, buried near the end, the article notes that about two-thirds of children treated at Tufts are covered by Medicaid, which covers the cost of their health care, so they won’t be affected by the higher prices at Children’s.

Finally, given the hundreds of thousands of families that private insurance policies cover, the relatively small number of cases that would have to switch to Children’s would barely move the needle in those insurers’ costs and, hence, premiums.

Why this hand-wringing over the need to send families to one of the top pediatric hospitals in the world?

Ben Compaine

Cambridge





Boston Medical Center overlooked as an option

I agree with the concern raised in the article “Tufts closure could mean higher costs” that the closure of Tufts Medical Center’s pediatric hospital this summer may increase health care costs and reduce access to care for children in the region. However, I disagree with the contention of Mass General Brigham’s chair of pediatrics that MassGeneral Hospital for Children would be the only other option in Boston for children with the most complex medical conditions. Boston Medical Center, where I have worked since my pediatric hematology-oncology training at Boston Children’s, has a robust inpatient pediatric program. I regularly admit patients with complex conditions who are followed by dedicated pediatric hospitalists and seen by experts in a wide variety of pediatric sub-specialties.

As a safety net hospital, we provide care to everyone regardless of their insurance, which is sadly not the case at every institution in the city. I am immensely proud of the personalized, culturally competent care we provide to our patients and families and hope the Globe will not continue to overlook this option for exceptional pediatric care in our city.

Dr. Amy Sobota

Chief of pediatric hematology-oncology, Boston Medical Center

Associate professor of pediatrics, Boston University School of Medicine

Boston