Social Studies: Bandits, secrets, and the power of rain

A longstanding explanation for the emergence of civilization and states is that the development of farming supplied enough food to allow many people to engage in activities apart from subsistence. But a recent study finds that it wasn’t simply cultivating the land that mattered; it was dependence on grains (like wheat, rice, and corn) and not tubers (like potatoes), since grains could be easily stored and thus easily confiscated by elites or bandits, fueling the creation of a protective state. Various historical data sets confirm that dependence on grain cultivation, but not tuber cultivation, was associated with the presence of hierarchical societies and states. Conversely, the predominance of tubers in the tropics may be one reason for the region’s relative underdevelopment.

Advertisement

Mayshar, J. et al., “The Origin of the State: Land Productivity or Appropriability?” Journal of Political Economy (forthcoming).

Secrets of power

In experiments, people who were randomly assigned to hear a secret from someone else — or even just to think about a time when they heard a secret — subsequently felt more powerful and were more prone to think they could control others, including the secret-sharer. Secrets boosted the feeling of power by making people feel relied upon, and this was true even when the secret had been shared with several people. People who were put in a high-power state of mind were less inclined to share, or approve of sharing, secrets, ostensibly to preserve power by avoiding reliance on others.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Schweitzer, S. et al., “The Relationship Between Power and Secrecy,” Journal of Experimental Social Psychology (forthcoming).

Moral high-grounded

Moral arguments and pragmatic ones against a crime-surveillance technology or a hiring algorithm were similarly effective in studies involving US adults. But as one might expect, the moral argument made people more likely to think of the issue in moral terms. And thinking about the issue in a moral rather than a pragmatic way hardened a person’s position. It reduced their willingness to support a political candidate or work with a manager who was open to compromise on the issue, and it reduced their openness to compromise on the issue when money was at stake.

Advertisement

Kodapanakkal, R. et al., “Moral Frames Are Persuasive and Moralize Attitudes; Nonmoral Frames Are Persuasive and De-Moralize Attitudes,” Psychological Science (forthcoming).

Secession’s rain

Settlers arriving in Texas from an eastern direction in the mid-1800s were initially unaware that reliable rainfall dropped off sharply in the middle of the state. To the west of this invisible line, sustained farming — along with the associated slavery — wasn’t viable. According to political scientists, this divergence in economic interests helps explain why voters in counties west of the line were less likely to support secession in February 1861.

Bram, C. & Munger, M., “Where You Stand Depends on Where You Live: County Voting on the Texas Secession Referendum,” Constitutional Political Economy (March 2022).