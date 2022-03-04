We need to press forward to help Ukraine wage this battle

While Churchill once spoke of having nothing to offer but “blood, toil, tears, and sweat,” Zelensky has embodied those words, rejecting an American rescue offer in favor of remaining in besieged Kyiv because “the fight is here,” adding: “I need ammunition, not a ride.” Pitted against Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin’s merciless war machine, Zelensky remains in grave peril in a true David-and-Goliath battle: Putin’s past military campaigns in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria, and eastern Ukraine were brutally fought, and his Orwellian depiction of Zelensky, who is Jewish, as a Nazi hints at Putin’s unhinged determination to oust or kill him.

Re “Another new world order quickly takes shape as Ukraine war rages on” (Editorial, March 1): How many times in history has a leader defied seemingly impossible odds at great personal risk to reorder the world? A few names come to mind, including Leonidas of Sparta, George Washington, Winston Churchill, Mahatma Gandhi, David Ben-Gurion, and Martin Luther King Jr. Add to that list perhaps the most unlikely of heroes: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The world must do more to help Zelensky and the Ukrainian people fight Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

Stephen A. Silver

San Francisco





Biden and the West are merely watching from afar

I don’t know what fantasyland the Globe editorial board is living in, but while it promotes the idea of “a new new world order” in the weeks ahead “that promotes peace and democracy in Ukraine and elsewhere,” thousands of Ukrainian people won’t be around to enjoy that peace because they’ll already have been killed by the Russians.

There is so much unnecessary death and destruction going on in Ukraine because President Biden essentially gave Vladimir Putin the green light to attack. Biden publicly stated that no US troops were going to be sent in to protect or rescue the Ukrainian people. For some unfathomable reason, our president thinks monetary punishment, i.e., sanctions, are an appropriate and equivalent response to a Russian dictator aiming to kill whichever people stand in his way.

What has happened to Biden and the rest of the NATO leaders that they withhold their military arsenal while Ukraine burns and its citizens are murdered? It’s disgraceful. Where is the will and the compassion in the United States and NATO leadership to stop the massacre of the Ukrainian people?

Whatever moral compass Biden is using, he has completely and utterly failed.

A. Jackson

Boston