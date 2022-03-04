Home of the Week: Natural light and neutral tones shine in this renovated Haverhill contemporary

Year built 1997

Square feet 2,397

Bedrooms 2

Bathrooms 2 full

Water/Sewer Public/Private

Taxes $6,068

Natural light is the shining star of this sleek cul-de-sac contemporary. The front door opens to an open-concept living area. Gray walls of slightly varying shades contrast with the white baseboards to give this contemporary a minimalist feel. A floating staircase with a cable railing lines the wall across from the front door. The lighting is recessed, and the flooring throughout the house is hardwood.

The living area has recessed lighting. Wady Grullón

In the kitchen, the gray walls have been swapped out with white shiplap, giving the space a lighter, airy feel. Two sets of windows over the counter let in natural light from multiple angles, as do the twin skylights. A pendant light hangs above the sink, with an Edison bulb giving the fixture a vintage feel. The cabinets are gray, and floating wood shelves provide extra storage without making the space feel cluttered. The countertops are quartz, and the appliances are stainless steel. An island with a waterfall edge and seating for four also features a built-in stainless steel microwave. A walk-in pantry sits to the left of the refrigerator.

The white shiplap wall extends into a dining area complete with a built-in sideboard and a gas fireplace with a gray brick chimney. On the opposite wall, twin sliders lead out to a 216-square-foot deck with cable railings and plenty of room for seating.

Advertisement

The kitchen features an island topped with quartz with a waterfall edge. Wady Grullón

A long dining room table faces a gray-brick fireplace. Wady Grullón

The family room is the sole space on the second floor of the house, perched at the top of the floating staircase off the living room. Eight windows spanning three walls give the room a sun-bathed feel. Like the first floor, the walls are gray, the lighting is recessed, and the flooring is hardwood.

Upon returning to the living room, one can access the owner’s suite through a door to the right of the staircase. This room contains the same gray walls and hardwood flooring as the rest of the home, but barn doors over the closet and bathroom let the space stand out a bit. Three windows let in plenty of natural light while also providing views of the wooded backyard. A pair of white barn doors to the left leads to a walk-in closet.

Advertisement

A single black barn door conceals a sleek contemporary bathroom. A freestanding tub sits beneath a window to the left. A walk-in shower lies at the opposite end of the room. It has a glass door, white porcelain subway tiles, a rain shower head, and black fiberglass flooring. A set of four open shelves is tucked behind the shower, providing ample storage. The floating dual vanity features quartz countertops and a wooden base with drawers for more storage. A duo of square mirrors hangs above it. The toilet is wall-mounted as well, but in a modern twist, its tank is encased in the wall, keeping it out of sight. The flooring throughout the owner’s suite bathroom is gray ceramic tile.

The primary bedroom offers enough room for a couch. Wady Grullón

The primary bath has a standalone shower with a rain shower head. Wady Grullón

The primary bath features a soaking tub and a floating vanity. Wady Grullón

The second bedroom also can be accessed from the living room. Two windows sit symmetrically along one wall, and the room contains two closets with matching sets of black sliding doors. An abstract light fixture hangs in the center of the room, with Edison bulbs casting a warm, yellowish glow.

A door from the second bedroom leads back to the second bathroom. Black is the dominant color in this room, with a black shiplap accent wall framing a circular mirror above the vanity. The shower features a glass door, a rain shower head, a corner bench, and fiberglass walls and flooring. A second door leads back to the living room.

Advertisement

The guest bedroom has a double-door closet. Wady Grullón

Down a short hallway off the living room sits a third room that could be designated as a third bedroom, an office, or a home gym, depending on the owner’s wishes. The walls in this room are white, and the roof is slanted. A set of glass double doors leads to a smaller side deck.

A laundry room with a white shiplap wall and bracketed open shelving completes this floor.

There is open shelving in the laundry room. Wady Grullón

Daysi Quiles of Keller Williams Realty is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer has been accepted on the property.

The home comes with a rail-lessplatform deck. Wady Grullón

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeHomes.

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com.