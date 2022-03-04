The 49ers wouldn’t be foolish enough to pass on Tom Brady a third time, would they?

Brady has been ambivalent and ambiguous in calling it a career. He has done nothing to silence speculation that he plans to return for a 23d season, even fueling it with what has come out of his mouth — and what hasn’t. In his ostensible retirement announcement , Brady never actually used the word “retirement.”

So, if Brady isn’t really done and is ready to slip out of semi-retirement and back into an NFL uniform next season, any team he’s interested in should chuck whatever plan it’s implementing to accommodate the game’s greatest winner. I’m looking at you, San Francisco 49ers. Are you really going to pass on Brady for a third time in 22 years?

If there’s one article of faith from the past 20 years of the NFL, it’s that doubting Thomas Edward Patrick Brady is bad business, whether you’re his boyhood team, a pigskin pontificator, or Bill Belichick.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

He fanned the flames of a comeback yet again this week on the SiriusXM radio show of golfer Fred Couples when he said, “I’ll tell you, I wish I had a clear vision of what the future holds.”

Advertisement

Brady has been in the Bay Area this week visiting his parents in his hometown of San Mateo, Calif., a mere 25 miles from the 49ers stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. If there is one team Brady would come out of “retirement” for, it’s the team of his youth. If he had gotten his way two years ago after he parted ways with the Patriots, he would’ve set up shop in San Francisco.

Ultimately, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch (briefly a Patriots teammate of Brady’s) decided to make like the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown tosses and pass. They did their due diligence on TB12 and came to the Belichickian conclusion that they could do just as well with Jimmy Garoppolo.

Advertisement

LOL.

That was strike two for the 49ers organization. Infamously in the 2000 draft, the Niners passed on Brady to take Giovanni Carmazzi in the third round. Brady became the GOAT. Carmazzi became a goat farmer. You can’t make this stuff up.

Brady wanting to play for your team is a gift from the Gridiron Gods. It would be the height of hubris and obstinance for Shanahan and the 49ers to stiff-arm Brady’s overtures again.

Yet, you can’t put it past Shanahan. The son of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Shanahan, Kyle is one of the top five coaches in the game, a brilliant tactician, and a Quarterback Whisperer who nurtured Kirk Cousins in Washington and pushed Matt Ryan to MVP heights with the Atlanta Falcons.

He’s creative enough to employ wide receiver Deebo Samuel as a running back, but he’s also the ultimate System Coach. Shanahan would remote-control his QB like a drone if he could. He doesn’t believe he needs a Brady-caliber QB to win.

Of course, neither did Belichick.

Therein lies part of the resistance to Brady. Shanahan’s old man is a Certified FOB (Friend of Belichick). The kid is too. That’s why Belichick gifted him Garoppolo in 2017.

The Belichick Loyalists in the coaching and media fields harbor a belief, passed down as dogma from their dads, that Brady is not Saint Thomas of San Mateo. He’s not a once-in-a-lifetime culture-changer, miracle-worker, and difference-maker. He’s just a really good quarterback, and Belichick could’ve won six Lombardi Trophies with another really good quarterback.

Advertisement

OK.

The 42-year-old Shanahan should study Belichick’s record without Brady, his father’s record without John Elway, and his own record without Jimmy G, who is expected to be traded this offseason.

Garoppolo is 35-16, including the playoffs, as a starting quarterback with the 49ers. Shanahan’s overall record in San Francisco is 43-44. Mike Shanahan won back-to-back Super Bowls in Denver with Elway and went 7-1 in the playoffs. Without Elway, he recorded one playoff win — over Brady and the Patriots in 2005 — in 16 seasons. His playoff record without Elway is 1-5.

Brady and the 49ers would be more than a sentimental match and a feel-good coda to Brady’s seven-Super Bowl-ring career. The 49ers are built to win now, and Brady is the ultimate win-now QB.

The 49ers boast a collection of talented players led by Samuel, tight end George Kittle, and left tackle Trent Williams on offense and defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner on defense.

Samuel, Bosa, defensive back Jimmie Ward, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley are eligible for free agency after this season. The Niners’ sense of urgency aligns with Brady’s.

In the last three seasons, San Francisco has reached the Super Bowl (2019) and lost the NFC title game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Tommy, as folks back home call Brady, could be the tipping point.

Advertisement

Unlike Belichick when he let Brady walk, Shanahan has his QB of the future in place in Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, selected 12 slots before the Patriots took Mac Jones.

San Fran sacrificed three first-round picks to move up for the dynamic yet raw Lance, who played in just one game during his final season at FCS power North Dakota State because of the COVID pandemic.

Can the 49ers really afford to trust what might be their best, last chance for a championship with this core to a QB with the training wheels still on and growing pains in store? Brady buys Lance another year to marinate while learning through osmosis from the best to ever do it.

All Shanahan has to do is look at what his friend Sean McVay was able to do with a quarterback upgrade for the division rival Rams, investing in Matthew Stafford, who finished second in the NFL in touchdown passes (41) to Brady, who threw 43 at age 44 while also leading the league in passing yards (5,316).

From the standpoint of 49ers owner Jed York, Brady is a business home run. Plus, I have to ask: If my coach is such an offensive alchemist capable of winning with a wide catalog of QBs, why was it necessary to mortgage three first-round picks to secure one he thinks he can win with? That’s incongruous.

Advertisement

There’s still the matter of Brady’s rights belonging to the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians declared at the NFL Scouting Combine that trading Brady would be “bad business.” But those decisions are above the pay grade of Beatnik Bruce, who also brayed about Brady getting too much credit for Tampa Bay’s success.

If Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht or the Glazer family feel paving the path for Brady to move on is the way to repay him, it will happen.

Brady has already punished and embarrassed Kyle Shanahan twice for poor decision-making. Shanahan was the Falcons offensive coordinator during the Patriots’ epic comeback from a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI. Brady also made Shanahan look foolish for passing on him two years ago.

Maybe the third time is the charm for the 49ers organization and for Shanahan with Brady, who if he comes back will do it playing for a third team.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.