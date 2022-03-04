Avery LaBarbera leads top-seeded Holy Cross into Patriot League women’s basketball tournament

“Fingers crossed, it’s going to be the same thing as in high school,” LaBarbera said. “It’s kind of crazy. I look back at my high school career and it’s a mirror image.”

Led by LaBarbera, the 2022 Patriot League Player of the Year, the top-seeded Crusaders (20-9, 14-4 Patriot League) open up the tournament at the Hart Center in Worcester with a quarterfinal matchup against the winner of Saturday’s game between Colgate and Navy.

Avery LaBarbera’s senior season at Holy Cross is reminiscent of her senior year at Harrison (N.Y.) High School. Conference player of the year, the team’s regular season title in a long time — and, she hopes — a conference tournament championship.

This time, a conference tournament championship means a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

LaBarbera has racked up plenty of league awards during her decorated career, the league’s player of the year the icing on the cake. The 2019 Patriot League Rookie of the Year, LaBarbera secured All-Patriot League Second Team honors the last two seasons and a spot on the All-Defensive Team last year.

As a senior, LaBarbera averaged 17.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in league play. She’s recorded 17 points-rebounds double-doubles this season, an outstanding feat considering her height of 5 feet 6 inches. LaBarbera also has 10 games with 20 or more points. LaBarbera and her classmates, Oluchi Ezemma, Kelly Petro, and Madison Demski, found comfort with second-year coach Maureen Magarity. Recently named the 2022 Patriot League Coach of the Year, Magarity arrived in Worcester last year after a decade at New Hampshire, steadying a program that had two other coaches in the senior class’s first two year, and guiding Holy Cross to its first regular-season league title since 2006.

The relationship between LaBarbera and Magarity is especially strong. They speak about each other glowingly. Watch a game for just a few minutes and their mutual trust is evident.

“At the end of the day, Avery’s a basketball junkie,” Magarity said. “She really just loves the game … Every kid’s dream is to play in the NCAAs, and I think she’s definitely been motivated with that as the leader of this team.”

Picked fifth in the 10 team Patriot League in the conference’s preseason poll, Holy Cross turned heads in league play. After a posting a 6-5 record in the non-conference portion of their schedule, the Crusaders won seven of eight to begin league play. Following a road loss to reigning conference champion Lehigh, Holy Cross won three consecutive contests before back-to-back losses. The Crusaders closed the regular season with three wins, ending the regular season with a title-clinching victory over Boston University.

LaBarbera led Holy Cross in scoring (16.2), rebounding (9.8), assists (4.2), and steals (1.5) per game during the regular season. Jim Pierce/Holy Cross Athletics

After laying the foundation last year, Magarity feels her team is clicking in their motion style offense. Not only has LaBarbera flourished, but other players like junior guard Addisyn Cross (Patriot League All-Defense), Ezemma and sophomore forward Janelle Allen have had moments.

“Everybody’s a threat, and that’s really helped us this year,” Magarity said. “Obviously Avery’s had a tremendous senior season, but we also have players who returned from last year and [had] confidence in our system.”

Depth is at a premium in the Patriot League this year. Third-seeded Boston University split with Holy Cross. Second-seeded American, fourth-seeded Bucknell, and Lehigh, the fifth seed, are also strong To match up against the variety of weapons in the conference, the Crusaders understand their responsibilities to remain principled on offense, locked in on defense, and to crash the boards with tenacity.

With all NCAA student-athletes receiving an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, LaBarbera has entered the transfer portal at the end of the season and will pursue a master’s while playing a fifth year of college basketball. At Holy Cross, one can only double major. Nonetheless, there’s work left to be done in Worcester.

“Coming in as a freshman, what I saw as a goal was to leave this place better than when I got here,” LaBarbera said. “That’s a winning record and then a championship.”

Holy Cross last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2007 and has made 12 tournament appearances overall. The Crusaders reached the conference semifinals in LaBarbera’s first two years, although the 2020 tournament went unfinished due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Holy Cross fell in the Patriot League quarterfinals.

The Patriot League final is slated for Sunday, March 13, hosted at the highest remaining seed. All Division 1 college basketball teams will find out their NCAA Tournament fate and seedings during the NCAA Selection Show that evening at 8 p.m. on ESPN. LaBarbera hopes to see her Crusaders on screen.

“I can’t even put into words how proud I would feel,” she said.

Northeastern (14-13, 8-9 Colonial Athletic Conference) has one more regular-season game before heading to the Daskalakis Athletic Center on the campus of Drexel University in Philadelphia for the CAA Tournament, scheduled for March 10-13. The Huskies will likely finish between fifth and seventh in the 10-team league.

UMass Lowell (11-15, 8-9 America East) heads to NJIT for the America East quarterfinals Saturday at 4 p.m. in a matchup of the fifth and sixth seeds. The conference championship game is scheduled for Friday, March 11. Only nine teams are competing in the America East tournament as Stony Brook is banned due to their impending switch to the CAA.

Harvard (12-12, 6-6 Ivy League) enters a two-game weekend on the outside looking in. Currently in fifth place, the Crimson look to make a jump up into the four-team Ivy Madness tournament, which is scheduled for March 11 and 12 at Lavietes Pavilion.

Merrimack (9-17, 7-11 Northeast Conference) is ineligible for the NEC Tournament. The school is in the second of a four-year transition to full Division 1 membership and can only qualify for an NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid.