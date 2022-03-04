Back on the court, Framingham girls’ basketball off to a flying start in the Division 1 tournament

FRAMINGHAM — Through no fault of its own, the Framingham girls’ basketball team was sidelined last winter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From left, Allie Regan, Nicole Moran and Zoe Rabinovitz were jumping for joy after beating rival Natick in the first round of the Division 1 tournament.

Back in action, the Flyers had already accomplished plenty, including their first win over rival Natick in nearly a decade.

Meeting the Redhawks for the third time this winter, 16th-seeded Framingham took flight with a 65-48 victory in the first round of the Division 1 tournament Friday night, producing the first postseason win under the direction of sixth-year coachKristen Audet-Fucarile.

“They deserve this,” Audet-Fucarile said of her team. “They had such a crap thing dealt to them last year, not having a season, watching all these other teams play. This is their time to shine.”

Framingham (14-7) overcame a 3-0 deficit on the game’s opening possession and never trailed again. Natick trailed by double figures the majority of the second half, but was able to cut the deficit to six a few times, taking advantage of a Flyer squad in foul trouble.

Junior captain Selina Monestime was whistled for her fourth by the midpoint of the third quarter. But thanks to her lightning hot start — 13 of her game-high 25 points were scored in the first quarter — the Flyers never had to truly worry about a one-and-done tournament appearance.

“I was so excited from the jump, I tried to get energy up,” Monestime said. “We weren’t gonna let down, we were gonna push it and we saw our future in the playoffs.”

Monestime was one of only four Framingham players to score, part of an effort which included 19 points for junior captain Katie Regan, 11 for sophomore Caroline Galvani, and 9 for freshman Allie Regan.

Audet-Fucarile said it would’ve been nice to have a few other girls score, but it was no matter so long as they’re filling the stat sheet in other ways. Seniors Nicole Moran and Laysa Mourão, for example, both chipped in on the defensive end for the Flyers.

“They do the other stuff on the other side — the diving for loose balls, the boxing out, getting in passing lanes,” Audet-Fucarile said.

Junior Madi Forman led the Redhawks with 17 points.